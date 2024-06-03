Image via Bones Studio
Category:
Anime
Manga

How tall is Akutagawa in 'Bungo Stray Dogs'?

We've got answers!
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024

Bungo Stray Dogs is an anime with a lot to offer its viewers. You have action, mystery, laughs, and a long list of fascinating characters, most of which are named after distinguished writers throughout history. 

In that way, Bungo Stray Dogs is not only entertaining but educational; that is, as long as fans like you are intrigued enough to search these characters up online. If you’re here, you’re no doubt searching up more information about one of BSD’s main antagonists, Ryunosuke Akutagawa. Like many of the series’ characters, he gets his name from an acclaimed literary figure: Akutagawa is named after the Japanese writer of the same name, who was active in the Taishō period, and for whom the literary Akutagawa Prize is named. The real-life Akutagawa, who took his life at the age of 35, is regarded as the father of the Japanese short story.

Enough of that — how tall is Akutagawa?

The fictional Akutagawa stands at a respectable 5’ 8” or 173 cm. He is a member of the Port Mafia and holds a deep hatred for Atsushi Nakajima, mostly because he’s respected by Osamu Dazai, his old mentor. While the two are now enemies, Akutagawa still works to be recognized by Dazai, often to the point of obsession. 

Like Dazai (who get his name from the author of Japanese classics like The Setting Sun and No Longer Human), Akutagawa’s fate is uncertain for now. Here’s hoping season 6 is on its way so we can let out that breath we’ve been collectively holding since the last season’s finale. 

