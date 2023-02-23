How tall is Vash in ‘Trigun Stampede?’

Vash has many special attributes in Trigun Stampede and his height should be counted as one of them. He stands taller than most of the characters on the show, such as spunky reporter Meryl Stryfe. But don’t let his height or his cybernetic arm intimidate you, Vash is a pacifist who’d rather avoid violence than engage in it.

Vash is estimated to be about 6’2′ and sports his signature blond hair. Vash is from the planet Gunsmoke and he’s a Plant, an interdimensional being used by humans for their power. A woman named Rem Salvarem was his caretaker, along with his twin brother Nai, also known as Knives Million.

When the twins find out about the humans’ true plans who conduct horrific experiments on Plants, things fall apart. Knives fall into a coma and Vash resents humanity for their cruelty. Rem tells Vash her tragic backstory and convinces him to appreciate life rather than seek vengeance. His brother, however, did not share the same belief in humanity.

Vash was artificially created within an energy plant, and his height is likely a consequence of this considering his brother Knives is also tall. The exact specifications of what they’re composed of are left unclear, but it’s given them abilities including enhanced strength, agility, focus, dexterity, and intelligence. He also has a telepathic connection with his brother, and although his nature is peaceful, the power within him is explosive.

Vash has had different nicknames depending on the series. The gunman Nicholas D. Wolfwood calls him “tongari” in the manga, which translates to “spikey head.” Vash’s hair is no longer spiky in the new anime Trigun Stampede, but Vash is given the nickname the Humanoid Typhoon because of all the destruction the authorities believed he has caused. In the original anime, however, Wolfwood calls him “needle noggin'” instead of tongari. In either version, the gunman seems focused on Vash’s hairstyle.

Vash stands in opposition to his violent brother Knives Million who’s determined on causing as much destruction to humans as possible. Knives has no appreciation for human life, and Vash is the only person who can stop his brother. Knives has been lingering in the background, but in episode three, “Bright Light, Shine through the Darkness,” he launched a devastating attack on Jeneora Rock and showed the true might of his power. Vash has his work cut out for him, but he’ll never stop trying his hardest to protect people