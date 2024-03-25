‘Hunter X Hunter’: How old is Shizuku?

No matter how much time passes, Hunter x Hunter never fails to reel in new fans. Known for its adventurous tone, detailed power system, and compelling villains, this series leaves no Shonen enthusiast indifferent.

Among all the incredibly well-written antagonists that Hunter x Hunter has to offer, some stick around for longer than others, and we get the chance to see them develop within the story. Of course, the theiving members of the Phantom Troupe fit perfectly in this description, often crossing paths with the series’ main characters. Whenever the “Spiders” are involved, you know you’re in for a good time, which naturally leads to curiosity regarding the Troupe members. As folks get further into the story, they learn more about each of these characters. However, when we’re focusing on the big picture, it’s normal for some details like their ages, birthdays, or heights to escape our notice.

This is often the case with Shizuku Murasaki, who tends to be overshadowed by other members of the Troupe, such as Chrollo, Feitan, or Machi. Granted, we’ve had plenty of chances to witness how calm she is under pressure, how ruthlessly she can kill her enemies, or how quickly she forgets even the most important things. However, there are still things about this character that fans wonder about, and her age is usually toward the top of that list. Shizuku immediately strikes us as younger than most of the Spiders, but how young is she exactly?

What is Shizuku’s age in Hunter x Hunter?

Currently, Shizuku’s age is unknown in Hunter x Hunter. Although we have gotten confirmation of some other Phantom Troupe member’s ages in the series, in Shizuku’s case all we can do is speculate. Based on her physical appearance, the antagonist seems to be in her late teens or early 20s, thus, the consensus among fans is that she is 19 or 20 years old. If proven true, this would make Shizuku one of the youngest members in the Phantom Troupe, second only to Kalluto.

That said, the Phantom Troupe is still around in the series, which means that we may come to learn Shizuku’s age sometime in the future. With Yoshihiro Togashi’s frequent and lengthy hiatuses, though, there’s no telling how much longer we’ll have to wait for new manga chapters. In the meantime, you should dive into the Hunter x Hunter anime and movies if you haven’t already. They’ll surely keep you well entertained.