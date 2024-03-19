Is Crunchyroll down?

Outside of Japan, options to enjoy a good anime are limited. There are a few streaming sites that compile a nice hefty list of anime favorites to enjoy, but there’s simply no competing with the quality and quantity of Crunchyroll.

Particularly following the company’s merger with Funimation, Crunchyroll is easily the best option for anime fans. It offers up a laundry list of options for subscribers to enjoy, typically both dubbed and subbed, and its updating its library constantly. Pretty much every anime on the planet eventually lands on Crunchyroll, where viewers from all over the globe can enjoy the most recent releases.

Due to its presence as the most-used anime streamer out there, however, Crunchyroll has a lot of users relying on it. Which means its leaving quite a few people hanging when it experiences issues, or when the streaming site full-on crashes.

Did Crunchyroll crash?

Crunchyroll rarely crashes, so when users started to experience issues with the streamer on March 19, they initially thought they were minor. As early morning bled into mid-morning and eventually afternoon, however, subscribers were still struggling to access their accounts, and claims of a full Crunchyroll downage were circulating.

While some of Crunchyrolls services are down, the entire site hasn’t crashed. Based on a report from Down Detector, a majority of users were experiencing issues with video streaming, while only a few reported issues with the app itself of their server connection. Crunchyroll itself was reporting issues with video playback, but most of those reported in the early hours of the day appear to be resolved.

Crunchyroll is on top of the issue, and any remaining problems are quickly being resolved. To keep an eye on the status of the downage, users can go to Crunchyroll’s own status page, which tracks outages and issues, or to Down Detector, which takes reports from users to track crashes and keep people updated on when issues will be resolved.

As of right around 11am Central, the playback issues with Crunchyroll appear to be resolved, and the streaming site is functioning fully once again.