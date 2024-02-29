What time is the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

Crunchyroll’s annual Anime Awards is pretty much all that matters this Saturday (and it’s not just because Megan Thee Stallion is among the list of presenters.)

The awards will be taking place in Tokyo on March 2nd and will be streamed live for viewers worldwide. With so many different time zones, live viewers need to be aware of exactly when the ceremony will be taking place. As fans all around prepare to celebrate the magic of anime and its power to unite people globally, here’s a definitive guide so you know exactly when to start streaming:

Japan Standard Time – 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Standard Time – 1:00 a.m.

Central Standard Time – 3:00 a.m.

European Standard Time – 4:00 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time – 9:00 a.m

Central European Time – 10:00 a.m

Where can you watch the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will be streaming live on various platforms. The first of these is YouTube, and fans can access the stream by clicking on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube page. The awards will also be streaming on Twitch, where fans can access it on the official Crunchyroll page.

For anyone who happens to miss the livestream, there’s no reason to fret. Reruns of the entire night will be available on Amazon FreeVee, the Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and LG Channels from March 16, 2024.

What are the categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards?

We’ll be treated to a whopping 24 award categories in total, with the category of Best Voice Artist Performance sub-divided into nine languages. Here are all the categories for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024:

• Anime of the Year

• Best Continuing Series

• Nest New Series

• Best Film

• Best Original Anime

• Best Animation

• Best Character Design

• Best Director

• Best Cinematography

• Best Art Direction

• Best Romance

• Best Comedy

• Best Action

• Best Fantasy

• Best Drama

• Best Slice of Life

• Best Main Character

• Best Supporting Character

• “Must Protect At All Costs” Character

• Best Anime Song

• Best Score

• Best Opening Sequence

• Best Ending Sequence

• Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese, English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Italian and Castilian)

Voting has already closed, so all that’s left to do is tune in to find out who takes the prize home! See you this weekend!