Is ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ on Crunchyroll?

The Eminence in Shadow is one of those anime that, if you haven’t watched, you’ve at least seen mentioned in some corners of the Internet. I would even be willing to bet that you’ve heard about it way before its 2022 debut. I surely did, because the anime is based on a successful manga and light novel series of the same name. Don’t get it twisted, though — the anime adaptation has its own merits.

After managing to impress longtime fans and hooking new viewers to the story with season 1, The Eminence in Shadow a second installment was announced in early 2023. Needless to say, the news was received with open arms and after months of waiting, season 2 has finally premiered. Now, the only thing that stands between you and the new episodes is finding out where to stream the anime.

Can I stream The Eminence in Shadow on Crunchyroll?

Unfortunately, The Eminence in Shadow is not available for streaming on Crunchyroll right now. What Crunchyroll does have on its website, however, is The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, and anime RPG game, so if that’s up your alley, now is as good a time as any to try it. That’s not really what you’re here for, though, is it?

The fact that the series is not on Crunchyroll is tragic news, I know, especially for those who rely on this streaming platform for all their anime needs. Crunchyroll is by far the biggest and most well-known anime streaming service out there, so folks tend to panic when the series they want can’t be found in its vast catalog. It’s normal, I get it, but perhaps you should consider this an opportunity to expand your horizons. It’s time — and luckily for you, there is another way to watch this anime.

Where to stream The Eminence in Shadow

Sentai Filmworks acquired the distribution rights for The Eminence in Shadow seasons 1 and 2, which means that both are available for streaming on HIDIVE. This may not be the streaming giant that is Crunchyroll, but it has a great selection of anime to binge-watch, in addition to The Eminence in Shadow. Haikyuu!!, Fruits Basket, and Akame Ga Kill! are only a few shining examples.

This year has been filled to the brim with impressive anime, and if season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow lives up to the expectations set by season 1, it may very well become a hit.