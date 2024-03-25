Is there a ‘Black Clover’ Spade Kingdom Arc release date?

It’s been a few years, but things are starting to look up for ‘Black Clover’ fans.

It’s been nearly three years since Black Clover went on an indefinite hiatus after concluding its fourth season in October 2021.

Recommended Videos

Much to the upset of fans, Studio Pierrot had to halt production, as the anime was quickly catching up to the still-incomplete source manga. However, with new chapters of the manga being released consistently, and the final arc starting to wrap up, there is hope that season 5 of the fantasy anime, Black Clover, will soon be hitting screens. More importantly, we can finally continue with the incredible Spade Kingdom Arc, so viewers are in for a huge treat if it’s eventually adapted.

Black Clover season 5 release window

BREAKING: #BlackClover will return soon according to a trustworthy leaker! Black Clover fans, rejoice, WE WOOOOOOON!! 😭😭🥹🥹🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iPvH2XHtVA — The Nerd Fix (@FixNerd) July 10, 2023

As of writing, there hasn’t been any official news about the release of Black Clover season 5 yet. However, the consistency of the manga updates, and the amount of material available to adapt have fans optimistic that a new season is coming soon. The earliest release date fans can expect is late 2024, but it’s probably best to hold out hope until sometime in 2025.

The plot and cast

Black Clover follows two orphaned boys, Asta and Yuno, in a world where everybody can manipulate mana into magical power. The two of them stand out, however: Asta because he has no magical abilities, and Yuno because he is a young prodigy. Nonetheless, they both aspire to be the next Wizard King, and the last four seasons saw them train harder and harder towards this goal. Asta finally joined the Black Bulls Magic Knights, and Yuno joined the Golden Dawn.

As the pair continued to fight different foes and gain more expertise, a dark evil lurked beneath the Clover Kingdom- a race of powerful Devils. Led by the Dark Triad, the Devils are the toughest foes Asta, Yuno, and their friends have faced yet. Season 4 eventually ended with Asta forming a pact with the anti-magic Devil Liebe to take down Lucifero, the most powerful Devil.

The amazing voice cast of Black Clover will all likely be returning for the fifth season. This includes Gakuto Kajiwara and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Asta and Yuno respectively, Kana Yuki as Noelle Silva, Jun’ichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro, and all of the supporting cast.

Where can I watch Black Clover?

Black Clover is available for streaming in both English and Japanese versions on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The latest movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was released on Netflix in June 2023. While it is not necessary to watch Sword of the Wizard King before watching season 5, it gives some interesting context to the lore of the Wizard King, and is worth a watch for Black Clover fans.

Black Clover Spade Kingdom Arc’s release schedule

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be getting the Cover and Lead Color Page in Jump GIGA 2024 WINTER.



The issue is scheduled to release in December 2023. pic.twitter.com/n5d22MjGJU — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) October 26, 2023

The Spade Kingdom Raid arc included chapters 261 to 331 and the anime stopped adapting at chapter 272. The manga is currently at chapter 369 which was released in Dec. 2023, and new chapters will be released with the quarterly Jump GIGA magazine. The next release was revealed to be a double-chapter release, so here is the anticipated schedule for Black Clover chapters in 2024.

Chapters 370 and 371 – April 2024

Chapter 372 – July 2024

Chapter 313 – October 2024

Chapter 374 – December 2024

Season 4 of Black Clover halted right in the middle of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, but the manga has concluded the arc, and is now covering the final arc of Asta’s story. However, after making the move from Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA, Black Clover will no longer have weekly chapter releases. Instead, it will be released quarterly. This change was needed to allow the manga’s author, Yuki Tabata, to maintain his health while producing quality chapters for fans.