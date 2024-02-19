Is there a ‘One Piece’ English dub release schedule 2024?

One Piece has been ongoing for so long that the English dub of the anime is now second nature to many watchers. Particularly for those new to the long running anime series, delving into numerous arcs in an unfamiliar language might feel a bit overwhelming. For those keen on watching the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his friends in English, finding the English dub release schedule is very important.

One Piece’s English dub schedule history

via Toei Animation

Historically, the English dub releases have come in batches of episodes, typically consisting of 12 episodes per release. These batches are spread out with a waiting period of about 5-6 weeks between releases. Crunchyroll remains the streaming platform in charge of the dubbing. Therefore, they will continue to serve as the go-to source for One Piece’s English dub.

Is there an English dub schedule for 2024?

via Toei Animation

As of this moment, there is currently no schedule released for the anime’s English dub. The One Piece manga however, is expected to continue to run throughout the year. While the current anime season is introducing a new arc, the English dub is still covering the Wano Country arc, and is expected to conclude sometime this year. The latest batch of dubbed episodes, 1037 to 1048 were released on Jan. 16, 2024. Crunchyroll unveiled this news in January under the title “One Piece Season 14 Voyage 13.”

Based on the history of One Piece English dub releases, however, the upcoming batch (episodes 1049 to 1060) is anticipated to be accessible by mid-February 2024. Following this timeline, the English dub for the Wano Country arc is expected to be completed in the first half of this year. For those who prefer the familiarity of English dialogue, staying tuned to platforms like Crunchyroll ensures that you won’t miss a moment of the action.