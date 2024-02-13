The full ‘One Piece’ manga release date schedule for 2024

The One Piece manga is still going strong after over 25 years, so if you’ve been putting it off, you might as well get to startin’!
The anime is currently in the Final Saga and Egghead Arc, fans are already aware that the story is finally drawing to a close. However, that doesn’t mean the manga will be ending anytime soon. Sagas in One Piece have been known to go on for years, so there is still no end date in sight. 2024 also promises to delight fans with One Piece chapters all through the year.
A tentative One Piece release schedule for 2024
One Piece usually releases every Sunday on a semi-regular weekly schedule on Shonen Jump. With this in mind, here is a tentative forecast for the manga release schedule for the rest of the year.
- Chapter 1107 – Feb. 18, 2024
- Chapter 1108 – Feb. 25, 2024
- Chapter 1109 – March 3, 2024
- Chapter 1110 – March 17, 2024
- Chapter 1111 – March 24, 2024
- Chapter 1112 – March 31, 2024
- Chapter 1113 – April 14, 2024
- Chapter 1114 – April 21, 2024
- Chapter 1115 – April 28, 2024
- Chapter 1116 – May 12, 2024
- Chapter 1117 – May 19, 2024
- Chapter 1118 – May 26, 2024
- Chapter 1119 – June 9, 2024
- Chapter 1120 – June 16, 2024
- Chapter 1121 – June 23, 2024
- Chapter 1122 – July 7, 2024
- Chapter 1123 – July 14, 2024
- Chapter 1124 – July 21, 2024
- Chapter 1125 – Aug. 4, 2024
- Chapter 1126 – Aug. 11, 2024
- Chapter 1127 – Aug. 18, 2024
- Chapter 1128 – Sept. 1, 2024
- Chapter 1129 – Sept. 8, 2024
- Chapter 1130 – Sept. 15, 2024
- Chapter 1131 – Sept. 29, 2024
- Chapter 1132 – Sept. 6, 2024
- Chapter 1133 – Sept. 13, 2024
- Chapter 1134 – Sept. 27, 2024
- Chapter 1135 – Nov. 10, 2024
- Chapter 1136 – Nov. 17, 2024
- Chapter 1137 – Nov. 24, 2024
- Chapter 1138 – Dec. 8, 2024
- Chapter 1139 – Dec. 15, 2024
- Chapter 1140 – Dec. 22, 2024
It’s important to note that the brilliant Eiichiro Oda tends to take at least a week off every month. Therefore, it is a bit difficult to accurately predict the One Piece manga release schedule, especially due to frequent hiccups and inconsistencies.