The full ‘One Piece’ manga release date schedule for 2024

The One Piece manga is still going strong after over 25 years, so if you’ve been putting it off, you might as well get to startin’!

Recommended Videos

The anime is currently in the Final Saga and Egghead Arc, fans are already aware that the story is finally drawing to a close. However, that doesn’t mean the manga will be ending anytime soon. Sagas in One Piece have been known to go on for years, so there is still no end date in sight. 2024 also promises to delight fans with One Piece chapters all through the year.

A tentative One Piece release schedule for 2024

via Toei Animation

One Piece usually releases every Sunday on a semi-regular weekly schedule on Shonen Jump. With this in mind, here is a tentative forecast for the manga release schedule for the rest of the year.

Chapter 1107 – Feb. 18, 2024

Chapter 1108 – Feb. 25, 2024

Chapter 1109 – March 3, 2024

Chapter 1110 – March 17, 2024

Chapter 1111 – March 24, 2024

Chapter 1112 – March 31, 2024

Chapter 1113 – April 14, 2024

Chapter 1114 – April 21, 2024

Chapter 1115 – April 28, 2024

Chapter 1116 – May 12, 2024

Chapter 1117 – May 19, 2024

Chapter 1118 – May 26, 2024

Chapter 1119 – June 9, 2024

Chapter 1120 – June 16, 2024

Chapter 1121 – June 23, 2024

Chapter 1122 – July 7, 2024

Chapter 1123 – July 14, 2024

Chapter 1124 – July 21, 2024

Chapter 1125 – Aug. 4, 2024

Chapter 1126 – Aug. 11, 2024

Chapter 1127 – Aug. 18, 2024

Chapter 1128 – Sept. 1, 2024

Chapter 1129 – Sept. 8, 2024

Chapter 1130 – Sept. 15, 2024

Chapter 1131 – Sept. 29, 2024

Chapter 1132 – Sept. 6, 2024

Chapter 1133 – Sept. 13, 2024

Chapter 1134 – Sept. 27, 2024

Chapter 1135 – Nov. 10, 2024

Chapter 1136 – Nov. 17, 2024

Chapter 1137 – Nov. 24, 2024

Chapter 1138 – Dec. 8, 2024

Chapter 1139 – Dec. 15, 2024

Chapter 1140 – Dec. 22, 2024

It’s important to note that the brilliant Eiichiro Oda tends to take at least a week off every month. Therefore, it is a bit difficult to accurately predict the One Piece manga release schedule, especially due to frequent hiccups and inconsistencies.