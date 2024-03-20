Is there a ‘Trigun Stampede’ season 2?

Trigun Stampede was way too short. Although it was a completely normal-sized anime season, my point still stands: it ended too quickly for our liking, and truthfully, we could use some more Vash in our lives — especially with this new art and animation rivaling even Gojo’s blue eyes.

We’ve all been somewhat acquainted with the original Trigun — whether we watched it in 1998 or at least heard of it, Trigun was quite the phenomenon. Consequently, of course, the Trigun Stampede reboot would lure in fans of Yasuhiro Nightow’s story, but also gather an entirely new legion of fans with this completely new retelling of Vash’s story animated by Orange. Sadly, we only got 12 episodes out of the first season.

While the series was met with mixed responses — it was a reimagined adaptation of the source material, after all — it continues to raise the question of whether or not a new season will be coming at some point.

Will Trigun Stampede have a season 2?

via Toho Animation

Trigun Stampede is indeed confirmed to have a season 2, officially announced by the animation studio, Orange, in March 2023. A whole year has passed since their confirmation, yet at this time, no news regarding the release date for the new season has been announced — although this lack of updates has not ever stopped us from speculating. Animation studios typically require quite some time to animate a new season from scratch, taking about a year or a year and a half before a new season is ready for release.

That being said, we are on the brink of the upcoming anime Spring Season, with anticipation for new anime running high. Given that approximately a year has passed since the first season ended, news of a release date should be coming at any time now. It’s possible that it might be included in the Spring lineup, or alternatively, we might expect season 2 to debut during the summer months. Regardless, following that season finale, we sure hope the new season comes sooner rather than later.