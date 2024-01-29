Is there going to be ‘Bocchi The Rock’ season 2?

Bocchi the Rock has the perfect recipe for success. Socially awkward girls who like to play guitar? Check. Queer representation? Check. Fantastic animation? Infinitely checked. I mean, it wouldn’t have become MyAnimeList’s highest-rated show during the Fall season of 2022 if it weren’t any good.

Recommended Videos

We don’t always have such a stacked list of seasonal anime, but 2022 surely delivered. Chainsaw Man, Bocchi The Rock, Spy x Family, and Bleach were all released within the same period, and truth be told — we can only hope that 2024 will be as quality-dense as it was two years ago. Well, to be honest, what we really need is a second season of this anxious guitarist, but is there anything in the works?

Will Bocchi the Rock have a second season?

via CloverWorks

As of writing, Bocchi the Rock Season 2 has not yet been announced — but do not despair. Considering the immense popularity this seinen series has garnered, it is almost a given that a continuation should follow, but that might not come until 2025. At the moment, Bocchi the Rock’s director, Keiichiro Saitō, has his hands full with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and also, with the upcoming film duology expected for summertime.

Oh, wait, you didn’t know? Well, yes, Bocchi the Rock‘s second season may not be here anytime soon, but a double feature will be hitting the cinemas during Spring and Summer. That’s right, Cloverworks will be launching two compilation movies, the first one releasing in Spring 2024, and the second following in the Summer. They will showcase the best moments of the first season, and perhaps give a glimpse of what’s to come.

At this time, all we can do is wait, and perhaps compulsively re-watch the first season time and time again on Crunchyroll.