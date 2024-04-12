Is there going to be ‘Frieren’ episode 29?

It’s one of anime’s newest releases, but that youth doesn’t make Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End any less of a smash hit.

The instantly-popular manga, which was quickly adapted to a widely-demanded anime, was sought after from the first moments it landed on shelves. It tells the captivating and heartwrenching story of an elven mage who embarks on a journey to find closure following the death of an old companion. Heartwrenching and deep, the series is broadly praised as the best new release in years, as it explores the ever-present passage of time and explores survivor’s guilt through a fantasy lens.

The first season of Frieren’s anime adaptation released between Sept. 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, and fans were clamoring for more before the credits started rolling on that final episode.

Will Frieren season 1 release a 29th episode?

The first season of Frieren was markedly popular, and interest in the story behind the flourishing anime peaked as the series was airing its episodes. Its heartwarming story felt like a balm to anime fans, many of whom have grown accustomed to violent (but captivating) releases, and people devoured the show’s first 28 episodes with unmatched zeal.

Unfortunately, once they’d done so, they found themselves with nothing to scratch the Frieren itch. The series only released 28 episodes in its first season, and no news of an incoming 29th episode has come down. That leaves fans with a Frieren-sized hole in their lives, and — while there are some stellar alternatives — they’re ready for more of the story.

More is almost guaranteed to come. Season 1 only covered a portion of the story set down in the manga, and it was massively popular. The show hasn’t technically been renewed for a second season, but the strong fanbase behind it essentially ensures that we’ll be seeing more Frieren on our screens in no time.

