The 10 best anime like ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’

Finishing an anime is never easy, and when it’s an epic fantasy like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, it’s gonna hurt a little too much.

Although the manga has been ongoing since 2020, viewers were recently blessed with an anime adaptation of Frieren in September, 2023. The already-beloved series has already renewed hopes of the revival of the fantasy anime genre. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End boasts some amazing world-building, interesting characters, and lots of magic! Unfortunately, the 13th and final episode airs on Dec. 1. Naturally, viewers are confident of another season, but that could take forever. In the meantime, these 10 anime are quite similar to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and will keep any fan entertained.

10. Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf follows the story of Kraft Lawrence (Spice) as he befriends a wolf Deity named Holo while he passes through a nearby town. He accompanies her home in exchange for her wisdom in business dealings, and we see a journey unravel between a human and a non-human. Overall, the similar struggles of unlikely friendships with Frieren and Fern, plays out between Holo and Kraft as well.

9. Kino’s Journey

This brilliant anime is the story of Kino and her talking motorcycle Hermes, as they go from country to country learning the customs of each. Moreover, viewers are shown the problems that have arisen in such nations, all while only spending no more than three days at a time there. With a similar degree of world-building that we witness in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kino’s Journey hits similar beats and tones, albeit in a sci-fi fashion.

8. Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina

As the title implies, Wandering Witch focuses on Elaina, a witch exploring the world she resides in, while using her powers to help when she can. Despite its light, adventurous core, The Journey of Elaina can get pretty dark sometimes, The depiction of the harsh realities of life are in stark contrast to the bright anime and its warm character designs. Nonetheless, Wandering Witch is a fantasy true to the name, and tackles themes of oppression, betrayal and other dark themes that can also be found in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

7. Dragon’s Quest: The Adventure of Dai

Dragon’s Quest: The Adventure of Dai is one of Shonen Jump’s few fantasy anime. It boasts stellar world-building and worthwhile character development. The anime follows the story of Dai, a human on an island of monsters, as he journeys with his friends, Popp and Gome to defeat the Demon King Hadlar, and set all the monsters free from his evil. Certainly the most light-hearted series on this list, Dragon Quest is a fantasy for all ages, and offers a world waiting to be explored from the very first episode.

6. To Your Eternity

This supernatural drama fantasy following the story of the immortal being Fushi. Fushi is able to take on the likeness of whatever it reflects, and uses this power to learn their natural abilities and evolve. To Your Eternity and Frieren both reveal human nature from an outsider’s perspective, as both Fushi and Frieren are immortal beings around human life. Both shows also explore loss, self-growth and development, as well as how we impact those we come in contact with.

5. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero is a story that showcases the worst sides of humanity. With the protagonist, Subaru, summoned to a new world by the witch Satella, he is forced to tackle both allies and foes, all while trying to gain the respect he believes he deserves. It is a journey of self-reflection, loss, and heartbreak. However, and what makes it stand apart, is that unlike Frieren, Subaru can fix his mistakes.

4. A Place Further than the Universe

This lauded anime follows the story of four high school girls on a journey to Antarctica. With gorgeous animation by studio Madhouse, this is a short but beautiful series with some impeccable world-building. Although not a fantasy, it is an adventure that unites a blend of characters seamlessly. The individual uniqueness of each of the four girls also makes for some wonderful storytelling.

3. The Ancient Magus’ Bride

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is one of the few true fantasy anime that has been produced in recent years. Elias Ainsworth buys the orphaned Japanese high schooler Chise Hatori who had put herself up for auction for five million pounds. The Magus takes her to his estate in Great Britain which is brimming with creatures from fairy tale classics, such as demons, faeries and many more interesting entities. At its core, The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a romantic slice of life, offering a a slow but gripping watch that tackles themes of hopelessness, love, and the value of life.

2. Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is a captivating drama, often ranked as one of the best romance anime of all time. The story focuses on the coming-of-age Violet Evergarden, a former soldier who is trying to find a new purpose in life after the war has ended. Now emotionally detached, she seeks to understand what her former General Gilbert meant when he said “I love you” right before he died. Similarly, both Violet and Frieren are the main characters that have become desensitized due to their respective circumstances. They each seek out their purpose, although through different means.

1. Mushoku Tensei (Jobless Reincarnation)

An isekai favorite, Mushoku Tensei (Jobless Reincarnation) is a coming-of-age anime with magnificent moments of plot and character development. fleshed out and developed. When an unfulfilled man dies, he is reborn as Rudeus Greyrat, a handsome, magical man in a world of sword and sorcery. Thus, a gripping, dramatic adventure begins. Viewers grow with Rudeus, almost in the same way, we grow with Frieren. Overall, Mushoku Tensei should definitely be your next vest binge after Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and will grip you from the very first minute.