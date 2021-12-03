‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ fans love Stone Ocean’s new protagonist

It’s been two days since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premiered, and fans are still raving about the debut. There’s a lot to love in the newest arc, an adaptation of a decades-old shonen manga, but it’s this season’s new protagonist that’s stealing hearts.

Jolyne Cujoh is the first woman to lead the series and inherit that enduring feud between the Joestars and DIO. Jolyne, the daughter of an absent Jotaro Kujoh, inherits the Stone Free Stand from her father when disciples of DIO plot to kill her, setting the events of Stone Ocean into motion.

Jolyne is voiced by Ai Fairouz in Japanese and by Kira Buckland in the English dub. Buckland said in a Tweet on Wednesday that the casting “ is the biggest honor of my life…My dream has finally come true.” The tweet has received over 60,000 likes in two days.

For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.



I can't believe I'm saying this, but…



It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.



My dream has finally come true. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/MRDdBzeD1k — Kira Buckland ★ STONE OCEAN 🦋 (@KiraBuckland) December 1, 2021

Anime fans love seeing the cast and crew of anime be huge dorks for their favorite series, and Buckland is a big fan of Jojo’s. They famously cosplayed Jolyne at cons years ago, sharing pictures from 2016.

It’s #ThrowbackThursday, so here’s a picture from 2016! Wish I could go back in time and tell her “you’re actually going to be a Joestar” pic.twitter.com/AGb4swwt8k — Kira Buckland ★ STONE OCEAN 🦋 (@KiraBuckland) December 2, 2021

Mike Toole, editor at Anime News Network, shared a touching story of meeting Buckland in such cosplay in 2015.

Met kira briefly at @AnimeNEXT 2015. She was dressed picture-perfect as Jolyne Cujoh, and expressed a wish to someday voice the character. At the time Jojo as a global phenomenon was just takin off. 6 yrs later, she's only gone and done it! Theres your feel-good story for today😃 https://t.co/qH9ui8LbJC — Mike Toole (@MichaelToole) December 1, 2021

And Buckland courted praise from fans and colleagues alike after sharing her appropriately butterflied fit from the season’s first recording session. Matthew Mercer, the voice of Jolyne’s father, Jotaro, sang her praises.

Sooooo freaking awesome, and some serious manifestation and hard work coming to fruition. So happy for you. Also, let’s get you out of this prison. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 1, 2021

The sentiment is shared by Fairouz, who said in a 2019 interview that Jolyne is personally significant to her and that her dream role would actually be to voice the side character Foo Fighter — so that they could support Jolyne. It was announced in April of this year that she would voice Jolyne.

This is the sweetest timeline. Both the Japanese VA and English VA had their dreams become a reality. pic.twitter.com/E3KwfTiOnf — Maku (@TropicalMaku) December 1, 2021

Of course, fan art is already out in full force for the occasion. Jolyne is the primary focus of the drawings, which feature some surprising crossovers.

Stone Ocean is out !

I had the honor to draw for the English voices of Jolyne, Hermes and Emporio ! ❤️🦋@KiraBuckland @TianaCamachoVO @CaseyTheVA pic.twitter.com/ioNEBw7oLl — vincentnoon (@noonvincent) December 1, 2021

You can stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean now on Netflix.