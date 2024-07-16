‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 263 release date confirmed

The magical high school trope is a common one in all forms of entertainment. But as with many well-trodden stories, anime goes harder with it than most.

Recommended Videos

The titular school in Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t where wizards and witches learn potion-making and wand-waving. The manga has more occult leanings, as its main character Yuji Itadori must learn how to discover Curses and fight demons. The manga is one of the most popular of the genre, spawning an anime and prequel film. Unfortunately for fans of the series, not everything good lasts. Manga creator Gege Akutami confirmed that the story would be coming to an official conclusion. This isn’t entirely unsurprising, as the artist was always straightforward about making Jujutsu Kaisen a concise project.

The final Shinjuku Showdown Arc portends an exciting finale as two of the story’s most significant characters embark on their highly anticipated fight. Gojo’s tragic death in the arc was a devastating blow and sets up the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen. But until that can happen, there are still many chapters that fans can look forward to. New chapter, 263, releases on Sunday, July 14 in the following time zones.

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

For now, fans can continue to enjoy the demonic world of Jujutsu Kaisen before the ending date is officially confirmed. Akutami is a famously reclusive artist and keeps their identity under wraps. We can only assume the same will be said for the ending of one of the most popular modern mangas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy