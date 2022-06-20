Anime fans will have even more to experience at Universal Studios Japan when one of the year’s biggest hits Jujutsu Kaisen arrives for a limited time.

Universal Studios Japan today announced the news that a Jujutsu Kaisen experience will be taking place at the park this September. As of right now, specifics on what this will look like have not been revealed.

The announcement says that there will be many additions to the park to celebrate the collaboration including new attractions where you can experience the battles between Jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits.

This collaboration is set to kick off on Sept. 16 and run through the year ending on July 2, 2023.

It is no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen is headed to Universal Studios Japan as the anime’s movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been one of the most successful films of the year grossing more than $250 million USD globally.

This isn’t the first time that Universal Studios Japan has delved into the anime space previously collaborating with One Piece and Hunter X Hunter in the past. If these experiences are anything to go by, fans should expect coaster action for Jujutsu Kaisen and food options themed after the show.

Sadly, there has been no news to indicate that this Jujutsu Kaisen collaborator will be coming to the West so big anime fans will need to venture to Japan if they’d like to experience it for themselves.

On the anime front, fans can expect new Jujutsu Kaisen to arrive in 2023.