Big things are happening in Jujutsu Kaisen. Following a screening of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie at Toho Cinemas Hibiya on Feb. 12, cast members will take to the stage to celebrate the film’s record-setting success and make “a serious announcement” about the series.

An announcement shared on the film’s website, and Twitter shares that voice actors Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Yuichi Nakamura, and Takahiro Sakurai will attend the celebratory event. As for the big announcement, the statement has been translated by Crunchyroll as a “super significant announcement” and by Anime News Network as an “important announcement.”

Toho will broadcast the event, held at their flagship cinema outside Tokyo, to theaters around Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released in Japan on Dec. 24 following MAPPA’s anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen. The prequel film based on Gege Akutami’s dark fantasy shonen manga Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School has contended with the biggest anime films of all time. Crunchyroll reports that in its first month, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 became the 10th best-selling anime film in Japanese box office history.

It also saw the second-biggest opening weekend in Japanese box office history and became the eighth film to break the five million yen mark in under two weeks earlier this month, setting it up to contend with 2020’s box office juggernaut Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Last week, Crunchyroll announced that it would distribute the film internationally, beginning with a theatrical release, setting a U.S. and Canadian release date for March 18. While we await news of the English dub cast, the streaming service is currently streaming Jujutsu Kaisen, which the same crew at MAPPA made.