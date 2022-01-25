Crunchyroll announced today that Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will finally see a North American theatrical release later this year. The movie, which first released in Japan on Dec. 24, will come to U.S. and Canadian theaters on March 18. You can check out the film’s first English trailer above.

If its domestic performance is any indication, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is on its way to becoming a global box office sensation. It saw the second-biggest opening in Japanese box office history and became the eighth film to break the five million yen mark in under two weeks earlier this month. Anime News Network recently reported that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 continues to outpace Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, 2021’s top-grossing film in Japan, and is now among the Japanese box office’s top 50 highest-earning films.

Crunchyroll will distribute Jujutsu Kaisen 0 internationally outside of Japan, announcing in a press release that the movie will screen with subtitles and in an English dub in 1500 theaters in the U.S., including IMAX screens. The English voice cast remains unannounced, though we can expect to see some returning cast from the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime.

The Japanese cast features:

Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu

Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto

Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen’in

Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki

Tomokazu Seki as Panda

Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo

Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a film adaptation of Gege Akutami’s dark fantasy shonen manga series, originally titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. After the success of the sequel series Jujutsu Kaisen, which shares its setting and some characters, the series was renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Jujutsu Kiasen was adapted into a TV anime by animation studio MAPPA in 2020. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 features a returning crew at MAPPA led by director Sunghoo Park.

Tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s theatrical release go on sale Feb. 25. Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming subbed and dubbed on both Crunchyroll and Funimation, while the manga is available in English on VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump app.