‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Why is Sukuna interested in Megumi?

In the fantastical world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Megumi Fushiguro is of a very big interest to Ryomen Sukuna, and fans have been wondering why.

Sukuna has always been largely interested in Megumi. The idea of Sukuna either eating Megumi, or getting him to his side has always been an idea floated around the manga and anime community. However, with the recent manga chapters released, it finally became clear why Sukuna had an interest in Megumi.

An attempt to defeat Gojo

Sukuna gets completely defeated by Gojo Satoru and is unable to even scratch the strongest sorcerer. Why? Because Gojo possesses both the Six-Eyes and the Limitless technique. He is also the only stated user of both who can keep his Limitless technique running subconsciously as a result of his master of the Reverse Cursed technique. Therefore, Sukuna needs a way to defeat the Six-Eyes user, and he has found it in Megumi Fushiguro.

The untameable Shikigami

Image via Sheuisha

There once was a time when a Six-Eyes Gojo clan member and a Ten Shadows Zen’in clan member clashed, and both of them died. This is a story Megumi has been told by his teacher and adopted father, Satoru Gojo.

It is widely theorized that their clash may have involved the summoning of the strongest shikigami. As most manga readers know, this shikigami hasn’t ever been tamed so far. Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga is believed to be the reason that the clash resulted in both clan members laying down their lives.

Moreover, Mahoraga is the strongest of the Ten Shadow shikigami, and is powerful enough to fight anyone in the Jujutsu world. It is so powerful that no one in the Zen’in clan ever defeated it. Furthermore, nobody has been able to fully master the Ten Shadows technique, even though it is their inherited innate technique.

Sukuna tames Mahoraga?!

Sukuna first encountered Megumi in the Cursed Womb arc, and asked him why he ran from an ordinary finger bearer. This gives us the impression that Megumi has enough power to defeat such a special-grade spirit. Sukuna later takes control of Yuji Itadori’s body a second time during the Shibuya Incident. After he defeats Jogo, he engages into a battle with Mahoraga, who was summoned by Megumi to run amuck and defeat Haruta Shigemo.

Sukuna clashes with Mahoraga and is pushed pretty close to a corner due to Mahoraga’s adapting ability- once Mahoraga adapts the first time, it cannot be attacked with the same ability again, and essentially becomes immune. Sukuna evidently has no active way to defeat Satoru Gojo. However, with Megumi eventually becoming a vessel for Sukuna, he now has all he needs to defeat the strongest sorcerer.