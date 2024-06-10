Konosuba Megumin on Kazuma's back
‘KonoSuba’ season 3, episode 10 release date, confirmed

Another Spring release coming to a close soon.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:45 pm

We’re heading fast toward the conclusion of the third exciting season of KonoSuba. After a humorous ninth episode, fans eagerly await episode 10 to see what is brewing for the finale.

KonoSuba, subtitled “God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!” has been more like a blessing to the Isekai fans lately. After pleasing viewers with two seasons full to the brim with comedy and entertainment, the popular anime series is on a trail with its third. KonoSuba season 3 is an adaptation of the light novel trilogy KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, a spin-off of the original series by Natsume Akatsuki.

The season premiered on April 10, 2024, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan, and Crunchyroll licenses the series for international distribution as usual. However, fans can only watch the simulcast in Japanese, with English subs. Thus far, nine episodes have premiered, released weekly every Wednesday. If you’ve been hooked on the series, here’s when you can catch the next episode 10:

What is the KonoSuba season 3, episode 10 release date?

KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 10 is titled “God’s Blessing for The Stubborn Bride!” and will premiere on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, approximately at 11:30pm JST. For viewers outside Japan, the episode will hit the Crunchyroll screen at 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Kadokawa anime has released an episode preview ahead of the release, teasing the chaos that will ensue in the upcoming episode.

As seen in the preview video, KonoSuba season 3 episode 10 will officially reveal the date of Alderp and Darkness’s wedding, transforming Axel into a vibrant town. While Aqua plays practical jokes outside the Dustiness estate in an attempt to attract Darkness’s notice, Megumin can be seen threatening to stop the wedding in a letter amid the joyous scenes of the nuptials.

So, KonoSuba season 3 episode 10 will take fans straight to the wedding day and the commotion that surrounds it. It will mark the second-last episode in the season, leaving fans anticipating the grand finale afterward. Are you tuning in to the show?

Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.