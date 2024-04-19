Konosuba Megumin on Kazuma's back
‘KonoSuba’ season 3 episode 3 release date and time confirmed

Look who's back from the dead (again)!
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 04:18 am

KonoSuba season 3 is back with more misadventures, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what ridiculous situations Kazuma and his gang of misfits will find themselves in this time.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World is a Japanese light novel series turned anime that follows the story of Kazuma Satou, a teenage boy who, after a rather embarrassing death, finds himself in a fantasy world filled with RPG-like elements. Instead of the heroic journey he’d hoped for, Kazuma is saddled with a party of eccentric and largely incompetent companions, including the goddess Aqua, the mage Megumin, and the crusader Darkness.

A total of 11 episodes is slated for season 3. So, there’s plenty more laughter, tears (mostly from laughing too hard), and unforgettable moments to come.

KonoSuba season 3 episode 3 release date and time

With two episodes of KonoSuba season 3 already out, fans have been treated to the usual blend of chaos that makes KonoSuba so special. The third episode promises to deliver more of the same, as Kazuma and his party continue their quest to defeat the Demon King. The demon generals seem to have a knack for showing up at the most inconvenient times – although, given the track record of Kazuma’s party, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious in their inevitable showdowns.

 You can catch the latest episode on Tokyo-MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, or BS11 at 11: 30pm JST. For international fans, KonoSuba season 3 is available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Here are the release dates & times for the other time zones:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – 07:30 am, April 17, 2024 
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT) – 09:30 am, April 17, 2024 
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – 10:30 am, April 17, 2024 
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 02:30 pm, April 17, 2024 
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 04:30 pm, April 17, 2024 
  • Indian Standard Time (IST) – 08:00 pm, April 17, 2024 
  • Philippine Time (PHT) – 10:30 pm, April 17, 2024 
  • Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) – 12:00 am, April 18, 2024

Before diving into the new episodes, it’s a must to catch up on the events of the Konosuba Legend of Crimson movie and Megumin’s spin-off series. The movie, which takes place after the events of season 2, sees Kazuma and his party travel to Megumin’s hometown. Meanwhile, the spin-off series, which aired in 2023 with a total of 12 episodes, delves into how Chomusuke, Megumin’s cat, is actually related to the Demon Lord.

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.