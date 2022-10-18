Latest Anime News: First Studio Ghibli stage play images surface, ‘Spy X Family’ Cour 2 English dub announced, and ‘Naruto’ collaborates with luxury brand

Get excited anime fans! Photos for the stage adaptation of My Neighbor Totoro have surfaced on the internet. At the same time, Crunchyroll announced the release of the official English dub for Spy x Family Cour 2. And prepare to see Naruto once again, as the franchise collaborated with a well-known luxury brand.

Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime in the past 24 hours.

Photos of West End’s My Neighbour Totoro surfaced

Image via West End Theater

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released its first photos for the live stage adaptation of My Neighbor Totoro.

According to the West End Theater, the show will be performed at the Barbican Theatre, London, for a strict 15-week session in 2023. The stage production was first announced in April 2022 and will feature the original music composition by Joe Hisaishi and puppetry from Basil Twist.

Tickets for West End’s My Neighbor Totoro will be on sale from January 21, 2023.

Spy X Family Cour 2 English dub announced

Crunchyroll announced the English dub release for Spy x Family Cour 2, three weeks after the Japanese dub was broadcast.

The English dub will star the same voice actors who worked on part 1. Crunchyroll has also announced new English cast members who will be featured in the show, such as Clifford Chapin (My Hero Academia), Tyler Walker (Fire Force), and Larry Brantley (Tokyo Ghoul: Re).

The English dub of Spy x Family Cour 2 is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Luxury brand Mont Blanc announced an official collaboration with Naruto

Mont Blanc, known for its high-class accessory items, has announced its collaboration with Naruto.

Items range from watches, pouches, notebooks, bets, and fountain pens, with a starting cost of $90. According to the website, the collaboration was to celebrate 20 years of the anime’s success.

“Following the adventures of Naruto and his friends as they endeavour to make their mark as powerful ninjas, Naruto Shippuden is loved by millions across the globe. Celebrating 20 years of the award-winning anime, this bold and expressive collection from Montblanc brings the storytelling of Naruto to life across stylish writing instruments, leather goods and smartwatches.”

The Mont Blanc x Naruto collaboration is now live on the Mont Blac website.

U.S. political commentator, Matt Walsh said that all anime is satanic

Daily Wire host on anime: "I think it's all Satanic. I have no argument for it — I have no argument for why it's Satanic, it just seems that way to me" pic.twitter.com/LTNCluYeDR — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 17, 2022

And finally, far-right political commentator, Matt Walsh, said that all anime is satanic.

Walsh was doing a Q&A online when he was asked about his thoughts on the genre. He then responded by saying that “all anime is satanic”, but has no argument as to why. He then proceeded to say that “all anime seems weird”, “bizarre,” and “creepy” and that all teenagers and adults shouldn’t watch it.

Walsh then proceeded to “apologize” for his recent statement but doubled down by saying that “all cartoons are satanic. Including Paw Patrol.” By this point, it’s quite unsure if he’s really serious or if he’s trolling by this point.

Especially Paw Patrol pic.twitter.com/DglZUgBvzH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 17, 2022

In the end, Walsh confirmed on Twitter that he doesn’t care enough about anime to have an actual take on the subject.