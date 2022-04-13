Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’? How many episodes are in Season 1?

The anime adaptation of Spy x Family has finally dropped. Fans were excited when the announcement and official trailer of the anime adaptation for Spy X Family were released in Nov 2021, and with the English dub set to release this weekend, now is the best time to start watching this new anime series.

Spy x Family is a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. It follows a spy who builds a ‘fake family’ for a mission, not realizing that the daughter is a mind-reader and his fake wife is an assassin. The manga currently has nine volumes in Japanese and seven in English and has sold more than 12.5 million copies in Japan.

Where to watch Spy x Family?

If you’re in Japan, Spy x Family is being broadcasted on TVTokyo, while other parts of Asia can view the series on Muse Communication. If you’re outside of Asia, the best place to watch Spy x Family worldwide is through Crunchyroll, with episode 1 of the Japanese dub released back on April 9, 2022, the same day it was aired in Japan. The Japanese dub stars Atsumi Tanezaki (Pokémon Evolutions) as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami (RWBY: Ice Queendom) as Yor Forger, and Takuya Eguchi (Fruits Basket: The Finale) as Loid Forger.

The English dub is set to come out on April 16 at 2:30 PM PT as part of Crunchyroll’s Spring 2022 simuldub lineup. The English cast consists of Megan Shipman (Fruits Basket), Natalie Van Sistine (Attack on Titan), and Alex Organ (Fairytale.)

Image via Crunchyroll

How many episodes are in Season 1?

It has been announced that season 1 will have 25 episodes, split into two parts. Part one will consist of the first 12 episodes of the anime series, and Part 2 will air in late 2022. Episode 2 of Spy x Family will come out on the same date as the English dub of Episode 1.

So if you’ve been missing out on the biggest anime during the past few years, now is the perfect time to start watching Spy X Family.