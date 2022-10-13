Latest Anime News: ‘Pokémon’ announces new gym leader, more information about ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ creator’s death, and the U.S. Safety Commission has something to say about ‘Chainsaw Man’

The internet has been wild this week for anime fans, following the introduction of Pokémon‘s brand new gym leader for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Meanwhile, the U.S. Safety Commission released comments about Chainsaw Man after the anime’s recent premiere.

The U.S Army has also released more information about Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s manga creator, Kazuki Takahashi‘s death. Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.

Pokémon announces new gym leader for Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company announced another gym leader that will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Iono is the new Electric-type gym leader based in the Pandea region and is described to be an influencer and streamer. Unlike other gym leader announcements, Iono’s announcement video featured her talking to the players directly, like an actual content creator. Fans were instantly charmed by this gym leader, with even the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter account predicting that she may be a V-tuber.

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we love

▔▏┗┛▕▔ & appreciate

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

vtubers

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ — Cult of the Lamb 🙏🐑👑 (@cultofthelamb) October 12, 2022

The last time fans were this instantly charmed by a gym leader was back in 2019 when Galar’s Water-type gym leader, Nessa, was announced for Pokémon Sword and Shield. To face Ioni, you can find her in Levincia City.

More information was released about Yu-Gi-oh! creator’s death

The U.S. Army released more details about Yu-Gi-Oh!’s manga creator Kazuki Takahashi’s death.

The manga artist passed away back in July 2022 in what was presumed to be a shark attack, being found dead just offshore. But according to a report from Stars and Stripes, the U.S. Army saw Takahashi before his death and said that he was trying to save lives. U.S. Army Major Robert Bourgeau said that he was unaware that Takahashi was in the ocean while he was trying to save three people from a rip tide.

Bourgeau was recognized for the rescue, but the diving instructor claimed that Takahashi was the real hero of this story as “he died trying to save someone else.”

U.S. Safety Commission has something to say about Chainsaw Man

Man made of chainsaws. Hm. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has something to say about Chainsaw Man after the show premiered recently on Crunchyroll.

In a series of tweets that ended up becoming a PSA about chainsaw use and safety, the USCPSC urged people to not attempt to disfigure their bodies for the sake of cosplay and imitation. Needless to say, fans didn’t exactly expect an official government organization to speak about the new anime series.

okay this is officially getting out of hand @ryancoltlevy. Now even the govt thinks you’re a hazard https://t.co/Oxj2K2LuoF — 💀🎃👻Michael Schwal-BOO👻💀🎃 (@WhatHeSaidVO) October 12, 2022

Episode one of Chainsaw Man is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Official anime-themed photo spots have been set up across America

Our @Crunchyroll Shop-in-Shop Photo Experience is here 💥 Take a seat in a U.A. High classroom w/ your fave Heroes-in-training from #MyHeroAcademia including Ochaco Uraraka, Katsuki Bakugo, & Izuku Midoriya. Visit select BoxLunch stores! #BoxLunchxCrunchyroll pic.twitter.com/CS4PoMJ4XA — BoxLunch (@BoxLunchGifts) October 11, 2022

And finally, Crunchyroll announced a new BoxLunch collaboration which featured new photo spots themed under My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen.

According to Anime News Network, these pop-up photo spots will be located in 11 locations across the United States. Fans will be allowed to take photos with their favorite characters, while also buying merch from their favorite shows. BoxLunch said it would be hosting a lottery, where a lucky fan will be invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet event with the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actors.

Crunchyroll also announced those who purchased a Crunchyroll-titled product will receive a free 30-day Crunchyroll “Mega-Fan” as a special gift.