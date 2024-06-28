10 best spicy webtoons, ranked

If the regular romance has become boring for you, it’s about time you shift to the spicy stuff that explores mature themes while blending them with complex storylines. Here are 10 webtoons that fit the bill perfectly!

Recommended Videos

Since the early 2000s, the concept of “web cartoons” has transformed the comic landscape, rapidly gaining popularity with the rise of online platforms. Webtoons have become a beloved pastime for many, offering the convenience of reading and a vast range of genres to suit every taste. But keep aside the regular fantasy, horror, drama, comedy, and action stories, as alongside them are the romantic and spicy side of the medium.

Adult readers have grown to love webtoons that cater to their interests suiting their age. Typically marked with a mature rating for inclusion of graphic depictions of sex, intense romance, or complex adult themes, you cannot go back once you go down the road of spicy webtoons.

No matter what your definition of spicy is: from passionate romance to intense drama and fantasy settings that explore adult relationships physically and emotionally, here are 10 spicy webtoons that will appeal to you timelessly.

10. Subzero

Chapters: 120+

Where to Read: Webtoon

Synopsis: In a world where dragons once ruled, a slow-burn romance develops between a dragon princess and a cold warrior prince, aiming to end the war between their clans.

Subzero features a slow-burn romance with less explicit content but is highly rated for its storytelling. If you’d rather not read the same old high school romance, this fantastical webtoon will keep you hooked!

9. My Dear Cold-Blooded King

Chapters: 100

Where to Read: Webtoon

Synopsis: A common girl is thrust into the dangerous world of a cold-blooded king. She must navigate court intrigue, romance, and danger in this historical drama.

My Dear Cold-Blooded King is more plot-driven with romantic elements, but less explicit than others. For readers looking for something enjoyable along with some spice here and there, My Dear Cold-Blooded King would be your best bet!

8. Let’s Play

Chapters: 160+

Where to Read: Webtoon

Synopsis: A young game developer’s life changes when her new neighbor, a popular game streamer, moves in next door. As their worlds collide, romance and drama ensue.

While it focuses more on emotional depth and romance, Let’s Play includes several steamy scenes to keep your eyes widened throughout. This one is well-suited for the young adult audience for its modern theme and focus on a young protagonist.

7. My Reason To Die

Chapters: 50+

Where to Read: Webtoon

Synopsis: An intense romance and drama unfold as a young woman grapples with her emotions and the complexities of love and betrayal.

My Reason to Die offers a perfect blend of drama and mature themes, with adequate spice to balance its sweetness. Following a female protagonist at the center, it is much loved by female readers.

6. Blood Reverie

Chapters: 40+

Where to Read: Tapas

Synopsis: A vampire and a human form an unlikely bond filled with passion and bloodlust in this dark fantasy romance.

If you don’t want to miss out on intense romantic scenes but also want something unique, Blood Reverie‘s fantasy elements will keep you engaged. The webtoon has gained high reviews for its mature content that is both spicy and well-written.

5. The Warrior Dissatisfied with Everyone

Chapters: 40+

Where to Read: Toomics

Synopsis: A skilled warrior in a fantasy world embarks on a journey of revenge, encountering various erotic scenarios along the way.

Another mix of fantasy and adult themes, The Warrior Dissatisfied with Everyone is not just A-rated for its sexual content, but it also features intense action with blood/gore. Something for everyone!

4. I Have To Sleep With A Stranger?

Chapters: 25

Where to Read: TopToon

Synopsis: A college student finds himself in a mysterious and erotic situation that requires intimate acts to save others from a supernatural phenomenon.

I Have To Sleep With A Stranger? features a unique premise, but it surprisingly intrigues readers. It takes the protagonist on endless erotic adventures while keeping readers on the edge of the mystery.

3. Close as Neighbors

Chapters: 80+

Where to Read: Webtoon XYZ

Synopsis: Theo has lived next door to the Min sisters for a long time. As they all grow up, Theo’s relationship with the sisters turns into something more intense and complicated.

Close as Neighbors is known for its steamy scenes and brilliant portrayal of complex relationships. Though it has numerous spicy scenes, the webtoon offers an enjoyable story so it doesn’t simply feel like an erotic novel.

2. Keep it a Secret from Your Mother!

Chapters: 60+

Where to Read: Toomics

Synopsis: Hae-Seong moves into his mother’s friend’s house to attend college and finds himself living with two attractive girls. The proximity leads to unexpected and steamy relationships.

Popular for its risqué content and engaging storyline, Keep it a Secret from Your Mother! will have you hooked on its characters with a multi-dimensional narrative. It has become one of the best steamy romances on the internet.

1. Drug Candy

Chapters: 46

Where to Read: Lezhin Comics

Synopsis: Reassigned and demoted at work, Seunggu’s life hits an all-time low with a broken marriage. Along comes a smart and sassy girl named Yura. Hard to resist, Seunggu slowly becomes addicted to the drug called Han Yura.

Drug Candy is highly rated for its mature themes and explicit content, making it one of the spiciest webtoons. Once you get into it, you’ll know exactly why it’s on number one!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy