‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 155 release date and time confirmed

With every new chapter, Chainsaw Man continues to captivate readers. Denji’s come a long way since merging with his chainsaw devil dog, Pochita, and things only continue to escalate for our favorite down-on-his-luck dude.

If you’re reading this, I’m assuming you’re well aware of just how not-great Denji’s life has been going in the last few chapters. And if you’re not caught up, just know our boy has yet to catch a break. Despite this, I can’t help but root for Denji and I keep checking in every new chapter in the hopes that things will improve (and even if they don’t, I’m always entertained).

Like many of our favorite manga, Chainsaw Man goes on hiatus more often than not, making it hard to regularly predict when the next chapter will come out. Here’s when you can expect chapter 155 of Chainsaw Man.

When does Chainsaw Man chapter 155 come out?

Chapter 155 of Chainsaw Man will come out on Feb. 13, 2024. Yes, that means we have to wait an extra week to find out what happens to Chainsaw Man and Nayuta, but it also gives us extra time to think about how much we hate Fumiko after what she did in chapter 154. Abandoning both Nayuta and Denji in their time of need is already low but for her to dismiss Nayuta when she mentions losing her “family” by saying, “Weren’t they only pets?” Now, that’s just evil.

New Chainsaw Man chapters release at midnight in Japan, so remember to adjust accordingly. If you live stateside, that means you can expect chapter 155 to release at 7 am PST and 10 am EST. Until then, you can reread chapter 154 and get excited for the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie.