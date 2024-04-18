Taekjoo with Zhenya behind him holding a gun on the cover of Codename Anastasia
‘Codename Anastasia’ chapter 42 release date, confirmed

After that reveal, we might as well be begging for the new chapter.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 08:06 am

Some tropes in BL have become so incredibly exhausted that we can’t find the energy to care anymore. Perhaps what we all truly need is a story involving Russian serial killers falling in love with South Korean spies. Sometimes, all we truly need is a manhwa like Codename: Anastasia, and that’s okay.

I’m not saying we can’t appreciate a well-executed college rom-com or a psychological horror BL; however, the allure of espionage and a well-developed enemies-to-lovers trope does hit differently. As a matter of fact, chapter 41 left us in absolute shambles the moment Zhenya began hitting Taekjoo, only for the chapter to end just as violently as it began. Fun stuff.

If you are also following the Ridibooks translation, you’re a little ahead of all Tappytoon readers, so here’s when Codename: Anastasia will be updating.

When is Codename Anastasia chapter 42 coming out?

Zhenya smirking as he and Taekjoo look at a mirror in Codename Anastasia
via Ridibooks

Chapter 42 of Codename: Anastasia will be released on Ridibooks on April 20, 2024. This means that South Korean fans, those who read Hangul and those who can access the English translations, will have the opportunity to read the new chapter before everyone else. And by everyone else, I mean the readers who are still blissfully unaware of all the drama that is about to ensue.

New chapters are released every 10 days on Ridibooks. However, the release schedule differs slightly from the official English publisher, Tappytoon. Currently, Codename: Anastasia has only released 32 chapters on Tappytoon, with chapter 33 set to hit the platform on April 19. Good luck if you’re a Tappytoon reader, though, because we have a feeling the new chapter will cause quite a commotion on social media.

