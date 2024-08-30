Image Credit: Disney
Toya Tatsumori and Yukiharu Tatewaki in the 'Empyreal Cabinet' manga.
‘Empyreal Cabinet’ chapter 3 release date, confirmed

This new manga has us all craving for more.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 09:26 am

With big hitters like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen saying goodbye, it’s time for Shounen Jump to embrace new works. Empyreal Cabinet is one of the latest manga to step up to the plate, swooping in to fulfill the needs of shonen fans.

Penned by Fumiji Yuba, this series began publication on Aug. 15, and it’s already getting traction due to its gorgeous art and themes. The manga follows spellcaster Toya Tatsumori in a world where monsters roam Japan. Thankfully, people like Toya are there to hunt these creatures down and exorcise them, but sometimes, humans pose a bigger threat than monsters. Mixing elements of Japanese mythology with modern political issues, Empyreal Cabinet is shaping up to be a treat for dark fantasy enthusiasts, which naturally means that folks want more content.

Chapters 1 and 2 did an incredible job informing readers of the story’s premise and painting a picture of the in-world dynamics. Sadly, though, the manga went on a short break after those two. If the series had continued its weekly release, chapter 3 would’ve dropped on Aug. 29, but alas, it didn’t happen. While disappointing, this just gets fans even more curious about what’s coming their way.

When will Empyreal Cabinet chapter 3 come out?

Toya Tatsumori looking over his shoulder in chapter 2 of the Empyreal Cabinet manga.
Chapter 3 of Empyreal Cabinet will be released in English via Viz Media on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10am CDT. Besides Shounen Jump Plus, the manga is being published on the Manga Plus website and app, so if you’re looking for a way to read it legally and free of charge, those are the places you should be hitting up.

The number of pages for this chapter isn’t known yet, but fans should try to keep expectations low. Chapters 1 and 2 were unusual in their lengths — with 61 and 89 pages, respectively — and it’s unlikely that the author will manage to keep that pace up for long. While you wait for Empyreal Cabinet chapter 3, though, check out some other titles on Viz Media’s incredible manga collection. There will surely be a few that pique your interest.

Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.