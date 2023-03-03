Here’s how to read the ‘Attack on Titan’ manga online

From anime lovers to haters, everyone with a wifi connection has heard about Attack on Titan at some point. The series is one of the most thought-provoking pieces of media in recent times, touching on serious topics like segregation, genocide, warfare, and politics while maintaining all the entertaining aspects of anime.

The story introduces audiences to a reality in which giant, man-eating creatures roam free, cornering humanity into a small portion of land protected by walls. However, humanity’s peace comes to a halt when the titans wreck one of these walls, forcing Eren, Mikasa, and Armin to grow up much sooner than they should have, taking the fight to their enemies while uncovering the truth about the world.

Attack on Titan is often considered one of the best anime series out there and its manga lives up to the hype, being one of the best-selling manga series of all time, alongside smash hits like One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Bleach. For this reason, many fans of the anime adaptation are anxious to set their sights on the source material — and who can blame them?

Where to read Attack on Titan

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan‘s English-language publisher is Kodansha USA, meaning that fans can find all of the manga’s volumes available for purchase via its website. The platform includes options for both print and ebook formats.

For those looking for free options to read this series, worry not, there’s no need to resort to sketchy websites. Mangamo is a legal mobile app that allows users access to manga series without the need for a subscription. The drawback is that it only offers four chapters free of charge per day, meaning that to continue their reading, users have to wait until the following day. To get unlimited access to the app’s library, though, a $4.99 subscription is required.

Another option is Azuki. This is an online platform that offers manga readers the opportunity to read the first three Attack on Titan chapters completely free of charge, ideal for those who need to get a feel for the story before committing to it. To access all other chapters, though, folks will have to sign up for a Premium membership, which is $4.99 per month. Otherwise, Azuki also offers a 14-day free trial.

There are plenty of other platforms and websites not mentioned in this article where manga readers can enjoy their favorite series. The options are seemingly limitless, as long as folks are willing to explore and decide which ones work best for their needs.