Here’s the ‘Kagurabachi’ manga release date schedule so you never miss a new chapter

Kagurabachi started being published in September 2023, and very quickly took off. Granted, part of it was due to the internet jumping on the memeing bandwagon, but still, it’s an enjoyable manga.

With plenty of sword-fighting action to keep readers entertained and a ruthless protagonist capable of shedding as much blood as necessary to achieve his goal, Kagurabachi clearly has what it takes to make it big. Perhaps even big enough for an anime adaptation, as some folks brought up shortly after chapter one was released. Whether or not that becomes a reality isn’t the point, though.

What matters for now is that more and more people are invested in Takeru Hokazono’s story and they want answers. Will Chihiro Rokuhira ever get the revenge he seeks? Well, there’s only one way to find out.

As its popularity increases, it’s only natural for new fans to want to keep up with the manga, and the best way to do so is by knowing when each new chapter will be available to read. Thankfully, Kagurabachi‘s schedule isn’t hard for fans to figure out, and so far, the author has stuck to it.

What is Kagurabachi‘s regular release schedule?

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

Kagurabachi fans can breathe a sigh of relief because they never have to wait very long between chapter releases. Like many other Weekly Shonen Jump manga, this one is on a weekly schedule, with new chapters being made available to read in English on Sundays at 9am CT. All the chapters can be found on Viz Media’s partner platform, Manga Plus, and its app, thus, if you want to be among the first to read them, that’s where you should head to when the time is right.

All that said, it’s worth keeping in mind that manga authors sometimes take breaks between chapters to recharge their batteries or to have a bit of extra time to perfect their illustrations. This leads to occasional release delays, of course, and can apply to Kagurabachi and many other manga. So, if on a random Sunday you find yourself waiting in vain for a chapter that never comes, don’t be too surprised.

In all fairness, though, mangakas typically warn their fans about their breaks a week in advance, and you can also always check out exactly when a new chapter will be released on Manga Plus. With all this information in mind, you can now enjoy Kagurabachi chapters as soon as they come out. Go on, then, get to reading.