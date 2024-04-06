Category:
Is there a ‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 101 release date?

Paspaskim's beloved BL manhwa is on its third and final season.
Published: Apr 6, 2024 03:11 pm
Skylar and Cirrus in Lost in the Cloud
Image via Lezhinus

With new chapters being released weekly, Lost in the Cloud has consistent release dates. However, since the Korean and English versions don’t come out simultaneously, some fans might still wonder when Chapter 101 will be available.

Written and illustrated by Paspaskim, Lost in the Cloud is a hit manhwa in Korea and the U.S. As part of the BL subgenre, or Boys Love, this Korean webcomic revolves around questions of sexuality, self-discovery, and repressed feelings. Lost in Cloud tells the story of Skylar, a senior high schooler who feeds his secret obsession for his classmate Chan-il by taking photos of his crush. Skylar doesn’t realize how his stalking might affect himself and the people around him, partly because he thinks he has a harmless hobby. In addition, Skylar has been bullied for being gay in his previous school, which leads him to keep his new romantic interest hidden.

The plot of Lost in the Cloud begins after Chan-il’s friend, Cirrus, discovers Skylar’s cloud folder with hundreds of photos. Cirrus is curious about Skylar’s sexuality and promises to keep his secret as long as they become friends. Little does Skylar know that Cirrus is a manipulative and cruel person who puts him through all sorts of uncomfortable situations.

Since the first chapter of Lost in the Cloud was published on November 20, 2020, the high school intrigue of the BL manhwa attracted thousands of fateful fans. Paspaskim planned the story of the manhwa to be told in three seasons, with the first comprising Chapters 1 to 54 and the second Chapters 55 to 91. With the story ending, it’s natural that readers count the days until the release of new pages, such as Chapter 101.

When will Lost in the Cloud’s Chapter 101 be available in English?

Skylar and Cirrus in Lost in the Cloud
Image via Lezhinus

Chapter 101 of Lost in the Cloud has already been released in its original language, i.e., Korean. Paspaskim publishes a new chapter of his beloved story every Friday, so Chapter 101 hit the web on April 5, 2024. However, the official English translation of Lost in the Cloud is a few chapters behind the original story, even though the localization also follows a weekly calendar. On the same day Chapter 101 was released in Korean, English readers received the official translations of Chapter 97.

To read Chapter 101 of Lost in the Cloud in English, you must wait four weeks after the original release. That means Chapter 101 will be fully translated by May 3, 2024. Of course, unofficial translations will circulate before that. However, the best way to show appreciation for Paspaskim’s story is to support the author and read their approved official translation when it comes out.

Read Article ‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 84 release date, confirmed
Kim Euihyun being held up by Taeju in the BL manhwa Low Tide in Twilight
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Low Tide in Twilight’ chapter 84 release date, confirmed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Will there be an ‘Attack on Titan’ sequel?
Eren sits in shock in the final episode of the “Attack On Titan” anime
Category: Manga
Manga
Will there be an ‘Attack on Titan’ sequel?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Culling Game Arc, explained
A picture of Kenjaku
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Culling Game Arc, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Does Deku really lose his arms in ‘My Hero Academia?’ Here’s how he might get them back
Izuku Modoriya looking worried with his right arm up in season 6 of 'My Hero Academia'
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Does Deku really lose his arms in ‘My Hero Academia?’ Here’s how he might get them back
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Is ‘One Piece’ ending in 2025?
one piece monkey d. luffy
Category: Manga
Manga
Is ‘One Piece’ ending in 2025?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 5, 2024
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.