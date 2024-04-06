Is there a ‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 101 release date?

With new chapters being released weekly, Lost in the Cloud has consistent release dates. However, since the Korean and English versions don’t come out simultaneously, some fans might still wonder when Chapter 101 will be available.

Recommended Videos

Written and illustrated by Paspaskim, Lost in the Cloud is a hit manhwa in Korea and the U.S. As part of the BL subgenre, or Boys Love, this Korean webcomic revolves around questions of sexuality, self-discovery, and repressed feelings. Lost in Cloud tells the story of Skylar, a senior high schooler who feeds his secret obsession for his classmate Chan-il by taking photos of his crush. Skylar doesn’t realize how his stalking might affect himself and the people around him, partly because he thinks he has a harmless hobby. In addition, Skylar has been bullied for being gay in his previous school, which leads him to keep his new romantic interest hidden.

The plot of Lost in the Cloud begins after Chan-il’s friend, Cirrus, discovers Skylar’s cloud folder with hundreds of photos. Cirrus is curious about Skylar’s sexuality and promises to keep his secret as long as they become friends. Little does Skylar know that Cirrus is a manipulative and cruel person who puts him through all sorts of uncomfortable situations.

Since the first chapter of Lost in the Cloud was published on November 20, 2020, the high school intrigue of the BL manhwa attracted thousands of fateful fans. Paspaskim planned the story of the manhwa to be told in three seasons, with the first comprising Chapters 1 to 54 and the second Chapters 55 to 91. With the story ending, it’s natural that readers count the days until the release of new pages, such as Chapter 101.

When will Lost in the Cloud’s Chapter 101 be available in English?

Image via Lezhinus

Chapter 101 of Lost in the Cloud has already been released in its original language, i.e., Korean. Paspaskim publishes a new chapter of his beloved story every Friday, so Chapter 101 hit the web on April 5, 2024. However, the official English translation of Lost in the Cloud is a few chapters behind the original story, even though the localization also follows a weekly calendar. On the same day Chapter 101 was released in Korean, English readers received the official translations of Chapter 97.

To read Chapter 101 of Lost in the Cloud in English, you must wait four weeks after the original release. That means Chapter 101 will be fully translated by May 3, 2024. Of course, unofficial translations will circulate before that. However, the best way to show appreciation for Paspaskim’s story is to support the author and read their approved official translation when it comes out.