Is there a ‘Lost in the Cloud’ Chapter 103 release date?

The relationship between Cirrus and Skylar keeps evolving in Lost in the Cloud, the beloved BL manhwa written and illustrated by Lorean Paspaskim. So, naturally, fans are eager to read the following chapters of the story.

Recommended Videos

Lost in the Cloud tells the story of the blooming relationship between Skylar and Cirrus. Skylar is a shy boy trying to blend into his high school after being severely bullied for revealing he had a crush on another boy. Since Skylar is now afraid to be honest about his sexuality, he develops the dangerous habit of stalking. So, after he falls in love with classmate Chan-il, he starts to take secret pictures of his crush.

Skylar’s life gets more complicated after Cirrus finds a flash drive with all the photos of Chan-il. As Chan-il’s best friend, Cirrus considers revealing Skylar’s obsession. Instead, he decides to play dangerous games with Skylar, forcing him to perform embarrassing actions to prevent his secret from being exposed to the entire high school.

While Cirrus is initially presented as an antagonist, he grows closer to Skylar as the chapters pass. Likewise, Skylar slowly changes the focus of his affection from Chan-il to Cirrus. Currently, the duo is exploring their feelings for each other. It’s been a while since the manhwa abandoned Cirrus’ mind games with Skylar and focused more on the core theme of Boys Love. In addition, with the series coming close to an end, readers are thirsty for each story’s development. But when will Lost in the Cloud release its Chapter 103?

Lost in the Cloud Chapter 103 will soon be available, but there’s a catch

Image via Lezhinus

Some webcomics are published sporadically as authors find the time and energy to push their stories forward. Paspaskim, however, has been quite assiduous when releasing new chapters of Lost in the Cloud. A new chapter goes online every Friday, which gives fans a steady release calendar they can follow. Since Chapter 102 was released on April 12, 2024, Chapter 103 will be available on April 19, 2024. Well, at least in Korean.

In addition to the Korean release of Lost in the Cloud, an official English version goes online every Friday. However, the English translation is always a few weeks behind the original series. Many fans try to release their versions of the English translation as soon as the new Korean chapter becomes available. Still, supporting Paspaskim through the official channels and reading their approved English translation is always the better option.



You will have to wait a little longer to get Chapter 103 in English, which will be released on May 17, 2024. Too far? Better learn Korean and fast!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more