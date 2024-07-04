Is there a ‘Tears on a Withered Flower’ manhwa chapter 7 release date?

We almost feel privileged when given the opportunity to witness a story unfold with such potential right before our eyes. Take Tears on a Withered Flower, for instance. Only a few chapters have been released, but from those few chapters alone, we can already tell this manhwa will become a huge hit among romance fans.

If you’re a fan of age gap stories featuring a handsome and charming younger man learning to love with an older, more experienced woman, then this manhwa is perfect for you. It’s spicy, and interesting, and thankfully, the art style is beautiful enough to carry the story on its own. At this point, though, only a few chapters are out, and the story hasn’t yet been licensed. If you’re one of the fortunate few who can access Naver, however, here’s when chapter seven will be dropping.

When is chapter 7 of Tears on a Withered Flower coming out?

via Naver

You can read chapter seven of Tears on a Withered Flower right now on Naver. The two latest chapters, seven and eight, are both available on the South Korean website; however, there is no English translation yet. Considering the story is just starting, no company has licensed it for an English platform, but we can feel in our bones that it’s only a matter of time before a company picks it up.

In the meantime, the two chapters follow Na Hae-soo and Tae-ha reconnecting at Hae-soo’s convenience store, where she sees the bruises on his face. Sadly, their reunion, albeit quite eventful, only made her feel worse about her situation with her adulterous husband, who has been showing nothing but indifference toward her. These are some sad chapters, but we know it’ll get better in no time. For both Na Hae-soo’s sake, and for ours.

