‘Jinx’ chapter 51 release date and time, confirmed

Jaekyung needs to take it easy on Dan or we’re revolting!

In the last release of the cherished manhwa saga Jinx, we were plunged into a tumultuous journey of emotions, as the match between Jaekyung and Jumin unfolded.

Written by Mingwa, Jinx has garnered a significant and dedicated fanbase for its BL storyline. With the aftermath of the previous chapter still fresh, anticipation runs high. We can’t wait to know if Jaekyung will triumph despite his wounds, and how Jumin will confront Jaekyung’s relentless determination.

Chapter 50’s recap

Chapter 50 of the Jinx manga began with Jumin’s coach addressing a mishap involving a pain relief spray that unexpectedly caused burns. Kim Dan was understandably perplexed by this strange outcome. Despite sustaining an injury, however, Jaekyung opts to continue with the fight while wearing an ankle guard. As Kim Dan tries to assist, Jeakyung reacts sharply and leaves.

During the ensuing match between Jaekyung and Jumin, spectators noticed Jaekyung’s use of an ankle guard. Jumin then uses his grappling prowess to target Jaekyung’s injured ankle, but Jaekyung adeptly defends himself. Soon after, Jaekyung launches a counter-offensive. However, the round concludes before he can secure a knockout against Jumin.

In the next round, Jumin continues to use his grappling technique, forcefully driving Jaekyung to the mat and focusing on his injured shoulder. Jaekyung retaliates, showcasing resilience despite his injury. He underscores his undefeated status amidst adversity, remarking that he would have already vanquished Jumin if not for his injury.

When will Jinx chapter 51 be released?

Chapter 51 of Jinx is set to release on Mar. 22, around 7:00 a.m. PST. Be sure to set your timers to catch the next thrilling chapter of the Jinx manhwa. For those eager to delve into the next part of Jinx, you can access it on the official websites of Lezhin Comics and Mangabuddy.