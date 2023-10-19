‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 239 spoilers, release time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 239 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Show of hands: who else was holding their breath for chapter 239 of Jujutsu Kaisen? After the cliffhanging conclusion of chapter 238, I know many people who were, especially after Gege Akutami announced that the chapter would be delayed by a week.

“Well, he’s taking the time to make the Yuji vs. Sukuna confrontation as best as can be,” we all thought at the time. As it turns out, though, we were all wrong. According to the spoilers available, chapter 239 fails to deliver the battle fans had been waiting for, switching up its focus to give us a glimpse of what Kenjaku has been up to. Nothing good, I promise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 spoilers lay the groundwork for another upcoming battle

According to fan translations, chapter 239 begins with a woman running while cursing Kenjaku for giving her and other sorcerers lives as cursed objects, only to get rid of them after using them. She then gets trapped with a curse as Kenjaku explains how little they mean to him before he seals her head. As he recounts how he managed to track down the reincarnated sorcerers, a voice asks Kenjaku why he’s still talking if the woman is already dead. This voice belongs to Iori Hazenoki, who steps toward Kenjaku.

When Kenjaku jokes about Hazenoki becoming his friend, the latter promptly refuses, and the curse user requests that their conversation be put on hold. Sukuna’s fight with Gojo is being live-streamed, and Kenjaku clearly doesn’t want to miss out on its conclusion. Soon after, the antagonist starts his attack on Hazenoki, who attempts an escape to no avail.

When asked about his ultimate goal, Kenjaku reveals that he intends to eliminate every player of the Culling Game in order to complete his Binding Vow, which will later lead to Tengen merging with the people of Japan. Before dying, Hazenoki curses Kenjaku out, and Takaba shows up to join the fight. The curse user wastes no time attacking him, but to his immense shock, Takaba survives. As the chapter comes to a conclusion, the stage is clearly set for a proper battle between the two.

When and where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 in English

While the Japanese version of chapter 239 is already out, the official English version will only be released on Oct. 22, at 10am CT. When the time comes, the chapter will be made available to read on the Manga Plus website and app, as always.

Kenjaku vs. Takaba may not have been what we had in mind for the next few chapters, but I guess it’s what we’ll be getting. Regardless, if chapter 239 is anything to go by, it seems like it’ll be an interesting confrontation, at least. If nothing else, it’ll certainly help build anticipation for Sukuna vs. Yuji, that’s for sure.