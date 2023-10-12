‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 239 release date and delay, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga up to chapter 239

If you’ve been fervently following the epic battles of Jujutsu Sorcerers with the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna, the anticipation for Yuji to finally step on the battlefield is now palpable. But hold onto your hats, because the adrenaline-fueled face-off you’ve been yearning for will require just a tad more patience. Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a jaw-dropping 238 chapters after five and a half years of run, and the stakes have never been higher in this twisted story.

Since its explosive debut on March 5, 2018, within the hallowed pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, Jujutsu Kaisen has skyrocketed to international acclaim. The manga swiftly crossed linguistic boundaries, with Shueisha initiating simultaneous publication in English on Manga Plus in January 2019. The series finds itself on the trending charts effortlessly every week without fail, testifying to its worldwide popularity.

In the riveting rollercoaster ride that was the last few chapters, readers were caught up in a tornado of emotions as they saw the devastating defeat and death of favorite characters Gojo Satarou and Hajime Kashimo. In Chapter 238, Kashimo made a perceptive declaration that Sukuna was essentially the most “beautiful” sorcerer who had ever existed. However, we can all agree that this beauty needs to be defeated now. So, when will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 be released?

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen is breaking away from its typical release cycle for the release of chapter 239.

After treating fans to an endless stream of back-to-back chapters week after week, the genius behind this captivating saga, writer Gege Akutami, has decided to hit the pause button for a week. This little hiatus gives both the devoted audience and Akutami a well-earned rest, allowing them to gather their thoughts and return to the convoluted plotlines before the upcoming big clash. This means that the much-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 won’t come out on Oct. 15 as previously expected.

After a week’s break, most international fans will see a daytime release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. For those on the other side of the globe in Japan, the release date and time is slated for Monday, Oct. 23, at 12 a.m. JST. Viz Media and Manga Plus will distribute the English translations on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or through Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Here’s the best part: access to the digital platforms is free for the first and most recent three chapters. For devoted readers, a subscription costs just $2.99 a month and gives you complete access to the exciting chapters.

Image via Toho / MAPPA

Here is the detailed release date and time list according to various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 8 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 11 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Central European Time (CET): 4 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am, Sunday, Oct. 22

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Monday, Oct. 23

Australia Central Standard Time (AEST): 12:30 am, Monday, Oct. 23

What will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239?

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

The stage is set for an epic clash in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239. After the former defense attorney Hiromi Higuruma faced Yuji in the Culling Game Arc, we will now see the two fighting together against Sukuna in a much-anticipated, thrilling tag-team battle in chapter 239.

Readers have been on the edge of their seats as a result of the teaser passages in the preceding chapters. There have been hints of Yuji accessing Sukuna’s cursed techniques, raising the possibility of the emergence of extraordinary powers. If the speculation turns out true, Yuji will now have a power level almost equal to Sukuna. Given that Sukuna has defeated Gojo Satarou and Hajime Kashimo, it’s a much-needed advantage against the world’s most powerful Curse.

The adventure is far from over, and even though the wait may seem interminable, this weeklong break promises to give the future chapters fresh energy. Use this breather as a chance to relive the tense suspense, crushing setbacks, and breathtaking scenes that have so far defined the series, and tune back in on Oct. 22!