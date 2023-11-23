‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 243 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 243 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The fight between Kenjaku and Fumihiko Takaba has been going on since chapter 240 of Jujutsu Kaisen, and it looks like we have already reached a conclusion.

Chapter 243 doesn’t wrap up the battle in the way that most people expected, and while some argue that it was anti-climatic, others are way too excited by a sudden return to care. In fairness, nothing about this confrontation has been what one would expect to see in the fight, particularly due to Takaba’s humorous cursed technique, so it stands to reason that its conclusion would follow that pattern. With a fan-favorite character arriving in the nick of time to settle things, the story is about to take a wild turn for the better.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243 spoilers

According to the leaks available, chapter 243 sees Kenjaku and Takaba on stage, a result of the latter’s cursed technique, as the two perform together. There’s a lot of back and forth between the two, but Kenjaku always manages to come out on top with his jokes. At one point, Takaba starts to grow sadder, eventually crying as he realizes that the show is coming to a conclusion.

As the two are brought back to reality, we see Takaba lying on the floor and wearing white clothes, as if he were dead. He thanks Kenjaku, who smiles and admits that he is funny, seemingly preparing to end the sorcerer. Suddenly, Yuta Okkotsu appears out of nowhere, and although Kenjaku feels his presence at the last second, it’s too late to use his cursed technique reversal.

From the back, Yuta decapitates Kenjaku with his sword, and as his head rolls off, the villain wonders if this is all part of the plan. Yuta confirms it, claiming that Takaba wouldn’t have been able to kill Kenjaku, thus, his role was to conceal Yuta’s presence. This seems like the end for the antagonist, but the chapter ends with him affirming that his will shall live on.

When and where to read chapter 243 of Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

To read chapter 243 of Jujutsu Kaisen when it officially releases, fans will have to wait until Sunday, Nov. 26. The chapter will be made available to read in several languages, including English, at 9am CT on Viz Media’s partner platform and app, Manga Plus.

With Jujutsu Kaisen coming to a conclusion sometime soon, fans would do well not to miss out on any chapter releases. Keeping up with the story is essential if you want to experience the hype of its final chapter when the time comes.