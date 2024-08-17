‘Lost in the Cloud’ chapter 113 release date, confirmed

There’s a little burst of adrenaline that courses through our bloodstream every week when a new Lost in the Cloud chapter drops on Lezhin. Unfortunately, it only happens once a week, but a single chapter every few days is enough to scratch the itch.

Last week, chapter 112 reminded us once again that just when we let our guard down and start believing that good and peaceful times are coming, something always gets in the way. The chapter starts with Minwoo completely beside himself after discovering that Candy is undergoing emergency surgery at the veterinary hospital, already setting the tone for the rest of the chapter.

We then get a flashback showing Dongsik and Skylar talking about Cirrus, with Dongsik hoping to prove to Skylar that Cirrus is not who he thinks he is. The chapter ends with an odd and suspicious smile from Skylar, and we need to know what that expression means.

When is chapter 113 of Lost in the Cloud coming out?

Photo via Lezhin US

The new chapter of Lost in the Cloud will be landing on Lezhin on Friday, August 16. Every five weeks, the manhwa goes on hiatus, but thankfully, there’s no break this week — otherwise, we’d be absolutely boiling. Keep in mind, though, that the South Korean release is a few chapters ahead of Lezhin’s English translation, so be careful to avoid any unofficial fan translations online.

As for what Skylar’s smile might have meant, we have a few theories. First, Skylar knows who Cirrus is at his very core, but he’s facing a dilemma: If Cirrus is indeed the reason why Skylar and Dongsik’s friendship ended, why would he lie? Especially after he was caught deceiving Skylar back in season 1? At this point, we’re all thinking that Cirrus is once again manipulating Skylar, and Skylar likely believes he’s being toyed with again. For our hearts’ sake, I hope this is just a misunderstanding.

