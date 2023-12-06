‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 409 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 409 of the My Hero Academia manga.

After a deep dive into All for One’s backstory, it’s time for someone else to take center stage in chapter 409 of My Hero Academia. And which better character to focus on than Katsuki Bakugo?

In chapter 408, the series’ overarching antagonist made a last-ditch effort to reach Shigaraki and end Bakugo’s life in a single move. However, knowing the U.A. student’s personality, it was abundantly clear that he wouldn’t go down without a proper fight. In chapter 409, Bakugo makes good on his word, giving it all he has to bring the villain down once and for all. The question is: can he succeed?

When and where to read chapter 409 of My Hero Academia

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

Although some leaks and fan translations have already made their way to online fandom spaces, My Hero Academia‘s chapter 409 will be officially released on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 9 am CT. As usual, the chapter will be made available to read for free on the Manga Plus website and app, translated into several languages including English, Spanish, and French. If you can’t wait a second longer to know what chapter 409 will bring to the table, though, feel free to go through the spoilers available.

My Hero Academia chapter 409 spoilers

the little bakugo family i’m in tears #MHA409 pic.twitter.com/umuvZV9F6C — noah⁷ || taylor’s version (@chibi_yoongi) December 6, 2023

According to the spoilers available, chapter 409 starts with flashbacks of Bakugo’s life, such as his birth, his childhood with Deku, and the time he declared that he’d get stronger after their fight. Afterwards, we go back to the present and see All for One launching an attack with all his quirks, but Bakugo counters it with an explosion. As the villain falls to the ground, he shows confusion, as the student hadn’t made a move to cause the blast.

As Bakugo flies toward All for One, he reveals that taking into account the rain’s effect on his quirk, he threw his explosive sweatdrops at the antagonist at the end of chapter 406 and waited for them to explode. The teen showcases his pride at having outsmarted All for One, declaring that he doesn’t need a lot of quirks to fight. The one he has is more than enough if used properly.

Because the explosion has messed up his attack, the villain attempts to activate it again, but Bakugo plays the offensive, releasing several explosions against him. Realizing that his quirk factors aren’t working properly, All for One wonders if it’s a result of Rewind and his now-fragile body. At that moment, Hawks’ vestige makes an appearance, explaining that the hatred All for One instigated in Shigaraki has led to him losing control of the vestiges and their quirks.

Toward the of the chapter, All Might affirms that the damage dealt to the villain by other heroes is paying off. As he, Mitsuki, Masaru, and Yoichi watch the fight go down, Bakugo releases a big explosion and declares that he’d never have been able to defeat All for One on his own. It seems like the antagonist’s death is imminent, but we’ll have to wait for the next few chapters to see the conclusion of this particular fight.