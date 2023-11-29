‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 408 release date, time, where to read and spoilers

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 408 of the My Hero Academia manga.

After a quick but necessary detour to All for One’s past, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is back to the main fight. Sadly, things aren’t looking good for the heroes.

Following the release of chapter 407, the author took a small break to restore his energy and focus it all on 408. Judging by this chapter’s art, the time away did him wonders. Although it doesn’t move the story along much, 408 provides the necessary context we’ve been missing for a long while, especially in regard to Yoichi, the second One for All user, and his possible connection to Katsuki Bakugo.

When and where to read chapter 408 of My Hero Academia

Chapter 408 of My Hero Academia will be officially released in English on Dec. 3, at 9am CT. As usual, it will be made available to read for free on Manga Plus, Viz Media’s partner platform, so that’s where you should head to be among the first to set your sights on chapter 408. But if you want to know what goes down, then read on.

My Hero Academia chapter 408 spoilers provide the answer to a long-standing fan question

Chapter 408 picks up where 407 left off, with All for One killing his brother. Two months after Yoichi escapes with Kudou, the villain completely destroys his body so that only Yoichi’s hand is left intact. While the villain seems completely numb to it, watching the scene with empty eyes, Kudou, who was present then, stares at All for One with emotion, beginning to tear up.

Sometime after Yoichi’s death, the villain contemplates his brother’s severed hand and wonders why the quirk that he gave him is no longer in his body. He quickly realizes that it may have been passed down to someone else. Meanwhile, Kudou is examined by the third One for All user, who explains that there is a new quirk factor inside his body now, besides Gearshift.

Readers are then treated to a double spread portraying the next decades of All for One’s life, in which he repeatedly attempted to steal One for All from its users. They were all unsuccessful, but also led to many deaths before All Might defeated him for the first time. Back to the present, the villain wonders if Bakugo and Kudou are blood-related, but quickly brushes that idea off. He had killed Kudou’s entire family alongside him, so that wasn’t possible. He then realizes that it’s Bakugo’s eyes that remind him of Kudou, and his determination to defeat him.

All for One knows that he can’t afford to keep taking damage before getting to Shigaraki, so in a desperate final move, he activates all his quirks at once. This is the first time we see the villain do such a thing, but even confronted with it, Bakugo refuses to admit defeat.

With My Hero Academia in its Final Act Saga and heading for a conclusion, it’s time for Horikoshi to start tying up any loose ends. Thus, it’s best to make sure that you’re caught up with the chapter releases. You wouldn’t want to miss out on important details, would you?