‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 407 release date and time, spoilers, and more

Prepare to see All for One like you never have before.

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia manga.

If you think you know enough about All for One or My Hero Academia‘s lore, think again, because chapter 407 is a game-changer.

After Katsuki Bakugo proved himself a worthy opponent to the story’s overarching villain in chapter 406, Kohei Horikoshi decided it was time for some much-needed insight into his past. Sure, we’ve gotten to know a bit about All for One’s rise to power, but nothing could’ve prepared us for his childhood years. As it turns out, some villains are made and others are born. All for One is the latter.

My Hero Academia chapter 407 spoilers

Chapter 407 puts the main battle on hold to dive into the past, starting with a pregnant woman who has been infected with some type of disease that is causing a spike to grow in her arm. This woman was the mother of All for One and Yoichi Shigaraki, who gave birth to them at a riverside before dying. The spike was the manifestation of her quirk, which disappeared right after the birth, absorbed by her son’s own.

A year later, the glowing baby that became known as the first person to manifest a quirk, was born. Scientific studies concluded that quirks manifested due to a new addition to the human genetic factor, and as soon as this information was made public, society was thrown into chaos. Those with powers started being seen as inhuman, and extremist groups began to raise their voices against meta-abilities. Some years later, when a group of people with such a mentality come across All for One, he kills them with the first quirk he ever stole, his mother’s.

Besides giving us a whole new perspective on the history of quirks in My Hero Academia, this chapter also offers some insight into All for One’s motivations and his dynamic with his twin. The villain’s selfishness is especially evident, as he spent his entire life believing that the world, and everything in it, belonged to him, including his brother. The turning point in both their lives, though, came with Kudou, who reached his hand out to Yoichi and helped him out of All for One’s clutches. It’s now clear why the villain blamed Kudou for everything that went wrong in his life in the previous chapter.

When and where to read chapter 407 of My Hero Academia

Image via Viz Media/Manga Plus

While spoilers and fan translations may be out, it’s essential to read the chapter in its entirety once it is officially released in English, for a more in-depth understanding of the story. Chapter 407 of My Hero Academia will be available to read on Manga Plus on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 9am CT, so if you want to be among the first people to set your sights on it, be ready.

As the mangaka prepares to wrap up My Hero Academia‘s final arc, every last detail is important, so make sure not to miss any while reading.