‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 406 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

All for One better watch out; things are about to get ugly.

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 406 of the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia has not been the same since Katsuki Bakugo got back into the fray. The character’s resurrection has completely turned the tide on the battle against All for One, and for that, we should all be thankful.

In chapter 404, Bakugo managed to save All Might from certain death at All for One’s hands, rising to stand against the antagonist at the moment when everything seemed as good as lost. Now, the student’s role in this Final War arc has become clear — to defeat the villain in Deku’s place — and he’s not about to let anything get in his way. Not even his own quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 406 sees Bakugo surpassing his limits

According to the spoilers available, My Hero Academia chapter 406 starts by giving readers an update on all the different battles going on. For the most part, heroes seem to have things handled, but the whereabouts of Present Mic, Eraserhead, and Kurogiri are unknown. This almost definitely spells trouble, but we’ll get to it later, I’m sure. For now, All for One is the priority.

Cutting back to the main fight, All Might shows amazement at Bakugo’s speed, and Edgeshot promptly explains that something happened to the student’s quirk. Right before dying, Bakugo unlocked a new level of speed that surprised even Shigaraki, and now that he’s back, he’s in the process of gaining a new understanding of his quirk. To fully grasp it, though, he must keep using it. All for One isn’t thrilled about the circumstances but declares that he’ll simply have to kill Bakugo later.

All for One starts heading for Shigaraki, not wanting to waste time with Bakugo’s explosion quirk as he doesn’t consider it as strong as Dark Shadow or Endeavor’s Hellflame. Suddenly, Bakugo understands to key to his quirk upgrade: pain. To release stronger explosions, he must pinpoint where in his body he feels the most pain, and get the timing right to use that in his favor. Once this realization hits him, Bakugo starts flying as fast as All for One, who gets angrier by the second.

The villain wonders why this person gets on his nerves so much and comes to the conclusion that it’s because Bakugo reminds him of the second One for All user. The antagonist screams that everything is Kudou’s fault, making Bakugo ask if he’s getting senile. He’s not Kudou, he’s “the one and only Kacchan Bakugo.”

When and where to read chapter 406 of My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

While chapter 406 is already out for Japanese readers, fans located in other parts of the world will have to wait for Viz Media’s official digital release. The chapter will be available to read for free on the Manga Plus website and app on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 9am CT.

As always, reading manga chapters from official sources is the best way to enjoy them, so don’t let spoilers stop you from doing so. There’s nothing quite like seeing all the action play out with your own eyes.