‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 404 spoilers, release date, and where to read

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for chapter 404 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Hold onto your seats, because after the long-awaited big event of chapter 403, Kohei Horikoshi is back with more hair-raising action in My Hero Academia. Just when we thought that All for One would finally have his win over All Might, Bakugo Katsuki stepped back into the fray, and he’s here to change the turn of the tide.

In all honesty, we all knew that Bakugo’s resurrection would have a huge impact on the story’s Final arc, but did any of us actually predict just how he would make his comeback? Sure, everyone had their theories — I had some as well — but I don’t think anything could’ve prepared me for chapter 404. This chapter has everything fans could’ve asked for, including the reunion of our dreams.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers deliver the Bakugo-Deku team-up we’ve been waiting for

According to the spoilers and fan translations that are out, chapter 404 is titled “We Love You! All Might!!” and begins with a flashback to Sir Nighteye’s prophecy, as All for One still has All Might in his arms. Everyone who is watching the live stream of this final battle has different reactions to the scene, some giving into despair while others keep cheering the former number one hero on.

Quickly understanding the situation, Bakugo wastes little time flying toward Deku, who holds out his hand. As soon as Bakugo grabs on, Deku activates Gearshift and swings him toward All for One, despite the second OFA user’s warning against it. Witnessing this, Shigaraki smiles, claiming that the student will never make it in time to save All Might. He’s also aware that All Might’s vestige inside OFA has changed to a more human-like form and declares that his death will bring back the real, cruel world.

The chapter then reminds readers of Sir Nighteye’s words about how the power and energy of wishing can change the future, similar to the butterfly effect. Around the world, people hope for All Might’s safety as Bakugo flies through the air, remembering the guilt he felt for indirectly bringing about the end of his idol’s career. Determined to make things right, the student explodes All for One’s arms off and gets All Might away from him. The vestige changes back, and the chapter ends with Bakugo proudly proclaiming victory.

When and where to read My Hero Academia chapter 404 in English

#MHASpoilers #MHA404 BAKUGOU KATSUKI IS LITERALLY THE SYMBOL OF VICTORY



HE’S SCREAMING AGAIN WE’RE SO GONNA WIN THIS pic.twitter.com/KLCo8HTG2c — Amie 🌻| 💥🥦🧡💚 (@amie_bkdk) October 18, 2023

Chapter 404 will be officially released on Oct. 22, at 10am CT. As usual, it will be made available to read on Viz Media’s partner website and app, Manga Plus, translated into several languages, including English.

With all the spoilers already out, some may not feel the need to check out the chapter’s international release, but trust me, you’ll want to. Fan translations may come with some inaccuracies, and there’s nothing quite like reading My Hero Academia chapters in high resolution. It’s the only way to properly appreciate Horikoshi’s gorgeous art, after all.