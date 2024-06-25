‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 426 release date, confirmed

My Hero Academia‘s big final battle is over, but that doesn’t automatically mean the story is too. As Japanese society rebuilds itself from the destruction the war caused, a few loose ends still hang over the main characters.

After 10 years of chapters, Kohei Horikoshi’s work entered its epilogue stage with chapter 424, the first post-war. With a new haircut and new scars to add to his collection, Izuku Midoriya headed back to the place where it all began, UA, accompanied by his classmates, of course. The school’s former 1-A class is now 2-A, but while some students attempt to go back to their normal lives, there is an underlying tension in the air, which can be felt in chapter 425. Deku doesn’t seem to be doing too well, the Todoroki family still has to face the outcome of the battle, and there is a mysterious figure roaming the streets.

Naturally, the questions raised by the previous chapter left fans curious about what lies ahead. Hopefully, chapter 426 will answer at least some of them. It won’t be long until My Hero Academia reaches the end, so tackling these loose ends head-on will be essential to wrap the story in a deliberate, unrushed manner.

When will My Hero Academia chapter 426 be released?

My Hero Academia chapter 426 will be officially released on Sunday, June 30, at 10am CT. It will be available to read in several languages, including English, on Viz Media’s partner website, Manga Plus, or its app. If you want to be among the first to see what Horikoshi has in store for us next, head over there when the time comes.

Chapter 426 comes after a three-week extended break that left fans holding onto the edge of their seats, anxious to read more after the build-up in the previous installment. Knowing My Hero Academia‘s author, though, the chapter will be worth the wait.

