‘One Piece’ chapter 1104 release date and time confirmed

Everyone deserves a break from time to time, and if you’re the genius behind One Piece, that break is well-earned. No one minds that Eiichiro Oda took some time for himself, but truthfully, we’re impatiently waiting for chapter 1104.

Kuma’s backstory was undeniably the highlight of the Egghead arc. However, as fans, we’re always eager to see our Straw Hats take center stage after their absence, and it seems that time might be nigh for Luffy with his imminent clash against Saturn. Admittedly, we’re not certain if he can defeat the elder, but we’re in this for the journey, not the fight.

What excites me the most, though, is the alliance between Luffy and Borsalino. I can’t help but wonder when we’ll finally see the Emperor of the Sea and the Admiral teaming up, and I assume you feel the same way, so let’s get to it.

When is One Piece chapter 1104 coming out?

via Viz Media

The upcoming One Piece chapter is set to release on Shonen Jump on January 21, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The chapter will be hitting the shelves a few days earlier in Japan, and as usual, the spoilers will begin circulating on January 17 as the chapter is leaked in the customary channels.

At this point, we don’t know what to expect from this new chapter, but as usual, fans are speculating about what’s to come. Knowing Oda, we can expect him to kick off the Year of the Dragon with a bang – perhaps with Kuma regaining his conscience and willpower, and Luffy transforming into Nika to defeat Saturn.

Regardless, Saturn needs to go down — no questions asked. Nevertheless, all of this is mere speculation, and as always, we never know what to expect from Oda and his unpredictable antics. Much as we wish to, we can’t dissect his genius brain.

So, there it is; you just have to wait a bit longer to get the chapter and finally put an end to all the speculation. At least, for a few hours.