‘One Piece Chapter 1108’ release date and time confirmed

Let’s shamelessly and collectively agree that we would take up any chance to ensure that One Piece chapters drop more often. I mean, at this point, every One Piece fan knows how overworked Eiichiro Oda is — releasing peak fiction every single week is not easy. But still — we want more, dang it. It’s been 26 years, and we need to know what’s happening in Egghead. Right now, thank you.

Recommended Videos

In case you’ve somehow forgotten, One Piece is currently in one of the most exciting moments in Egghead thus far. In chapter 1106, we saw Saturn’s ruthless nature as he pierced through Vegapunk’s heart after the scientist’s betrayal. Perhaps, however, the most exciting bit in the chapter was Luffy’s reappearance in the story, in his all-white attire from Gear 5, proving to Bonney that, yes — he was the fateful savior who would bring peace to all the neglected and downright decimated races in the One Piece world. Luffy as the Sun God Nika is confirmed at last.

While chapter 1107 has already dropped in Japan, we haven’t yet gotten a hold of it in the Viz Shonen Media. But in case you’re one of the lucky ones who’ve already learned Japanese to catch up with the story, here’s when chapter 1108 will come.

When is One Piece chapter 1108 coming out?

via Viz Media

Chapter 1108 will be released on Sunday, February 25. The chapter will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus at approximately 12am JST. If you’re anywhere else in the globe, though, here are some of the times when the chapter will drop:

7:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 am Central Standard Time (CT)

10:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

4:00 pm Central European Time (CET) 8:30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST)

11:00 pm Philippine Time (PHT)

With chapter 1107 having just dropped in Japan, spoilers for chapter 1108 aren’t yet circulating online. In fact, we expect that only a few people will dare to release any spoilers or even the Japanese Raws. About two weeks ago, NHK reported that 3 foreigners had been arrested for violating the Copyright Law by posting images of the Weekly Shonen Jump series online, releasing the Japanese chapters ahead of their release in the West.

Sadly, this means no more Japanese raws in the future. Not that it has ever stopped fans from illegally sharing what happened in the chapters. In fact, spoilers for chapter 1107 are already hustling their way through Twitter, and it’s only a matter of time because it spoils the fun for everyone else. I’ve seen an image of Sanji’s furrowed twirly eyebrows somewhere already. So keep in mind to be highly aware of everything on the internet.