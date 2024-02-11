One Piece chapter 1107 release date and time, confirmed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece Egghead arc

One Piece is sailing farther into the seas with every new chapter while also inviting increasingly dangerous threats. With the 1106th chapter out of the way, anticipation is peaking for the story to continue after Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the latest stretch of the Egghead Island Arc.

At the onset of the Egghead arc, we saw the wiping off of the Lulusia kingdom by Imu and the recent Levely events causing a dramatic shift in the One Piece saga. The global leaders are now potentially waiting for a global war. Meanwhile, our Straw Hat crew found their way to the mysterious, futuristic island Egghead, met Dr. Vegapunk, and kickstarted the latest arc in the long-running manga (more like running for an eternity) by Eiichiro Oda.

50 chapters into the Egghead arc, our elastic hero’s bounty has increased to 3,000,000,000 and fans have witnessed several thrilling events. The Blackbeard Pirates are on their usual evil trail, now having kidnapped Koby and Pudding. Several revelations also sent a shock wave across the fandom as Jewelry Bonney was revealed to be Kuma’s daughter, Jaguar D. Saul was declared alive, the true identities of Stussy and Miss Buckin were exposed, and Sabo mentioned sighting Imu on the Empty Throne.

One Piece Chapter 1106 recap

The latest chapter 1106 sends Luffy to Gear 5 and turns the Pacifista into an enemy again after Bonney discovers her higher authority. As Saint Saturn’s betrayal leads to a deadly clash, Kizaru is now blasting everyone with light beams. But wait, we have Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates on the brink to save the Straw Hat crew.

Will the crew be able to hold off the threats? Here’s when you can read the upcoming chapter 1107 to find out:

After a week’s break following the release of chapter 1106 on Feb. 4th, One Piece chapter 1107 will be released on the upcoming Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 10 am ET in the United States. To read the latest episode, you will have to hop into Viz Media’s Manga Plus website or subscribe to the series on the Shonen Jump Plus app.

For the folks all the way where the story originates, the Japanese release date for chapter 1107 would be dropping on Feb. 19, 2024, at 12am JST, since you know you’re ahead in time (like, really).

And if you’re the kind who clears off their calendar, sets the couch, and prepares all snacks at a hand’s distance to read the latest adventure of the One Piece pirates without wasting a minute after release, here are the exact release times for Chapter 1107 according to your time zone:

7:00 am Pacific Time (PT)

9:00 am Central Standard Time (CT)

10:00 am Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

4:00 pm Central European Time (CET)

8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

11:00 pm Philippine Time (PHT)



Till then, sit tight, cook your own theories of what could happen next, and set up your alarms for the auspicious day!