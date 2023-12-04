Beyond their well-written plots, historical manhwa are famous for their ability to immerse the reader — almost making you long to have lived in olden-day Korea.

Their elaborate settings, unlikely romances, and tales of betrayal and vengeance have made historical manhwa a hit with readers. Overall, the genre is full of compelling stories that modern-day readers can hardly relate to — which makes it all the more captivating. You can expect to come across ancient dynasties, forbidden loves, and sometimes, the classic isekai trope. With so many manhwa available to read online, these 10 are a great place to start your historical binge reading today!

Ellin’s Solhwa

Image via Cibeles

Ellin’s Solhwa follows the overworked and chronically ill Ellin. She collapses at work one day, and when she wakes up, finds that she is inhabiting the body of Solhwa, the fourth concubine of the Xyaran king. Ellin must now learn the customs of the land and try to fit in, all while fighting her attraction to the ruthless but intriguing king.

The Blue Guardian of the Princess

Image via Robin Bae

Fans of slow-burn romances will enjoy the love story between Yeong-Myung and the Goblin King. Born as a sickly princess, her life is upheaved when her father is usurped and half of her family is killed. Despite her weaknesses, Yeong-Myung must protect her living family members and reclaim the throne, with the help of the devoted Goblin King.

Your Throne

Image via WEBTOON

Childhood friends Madea and Psyche have drifted apart with time, but end up at odds when Psyche wins the competition to marry Eros, the Crown Prince of the Vasilios Empire. At the peak of Madea’s rage, she and Psyche switch bodies, allowing her to enact her schemes to stay by the prince’s side. Beyond the captivating storyline of Your Throne, readers will be whisked away to a fantastical location, perfect for the ultimate betrayal.

Lady Evony

Image via Jaya

Falsely imprisoned for the murder of her father and fiancé, Evony is resigned to her fate. That is until a mysterious Grand Duke buys her freedom. Now free, she must play along with his plans, integrating with upper-class aristocracy to enact her slow revenge. Lady Evony is a patient read, steadily building up for a calculated, yet epic vengeance.

My Royal Awakening

Image via Lezhin Comics

Lee Hyeonho’s average, modern life changes when he is reborn in the Joseon era as Grand Prince Jin-Seong, the younger brother of King Yeongsan. As Jin-Seong, he must decide if he wants to enjoy his comfortable life and let history run its course, or make a change and save the people from his tyrant brother.

Elixir of the Sun

Image via Lezhin Comics

When it is discovered that Bayan didn’t inherit the healing powers of the Siyo clan, she is given away to The Great Sun Emperor, Dhan, as one of his concubines. The only problem is that he is known to kill his concubines, and Bayan is up next. In this steamy, Joseon-set manhwa, Bayan must find her inner powers, or face certain death.

When the Black Moon Rises

Image via Kakaopage

This thrilling revenge story follows Ju Sehwa, the daughter of the most powerful clan in the kingdom. She is falsely accused of treason and executed, but a divine wish grants her a second chance at life. Using her unlikely alliance with Baek Giha, the leader of the enemy clan, she concocts her revenge plan.

Painter of the Night

Image via Lezhin Comics

This highly rated and entertaining BL manhwa follows Yoon Seungho, a heartless nobleman, as he meets Na Kyum, the anonymous artist behind some infamous erotic paintings. Despite Na Kyum’s denials, Seungho commissions him to paint a series of erotic portraits of himself and this leads to a turbulent, but entrancing romance.

Light and Shadow

Image via Pocket Comics

Fans of the secret identity trope will love Edna’s story as she is sold to marry the alluring Duke Eli in the place of the princess he was promised. Now tasked with maintaining that secret (as well as many others), she must win his heart and maintain peace in the nation.

A Kind Goblin’s Bird

Image via Bluepic Studio

When he hears rumors of a goddess whose song can grant wishes, Prince Sa Heonyoung disguises himself as a demon and heads out to find her. However, the goddess is also in disguise, as she tries to avenge her mother’s death. Ultimately, the pair cross paths, and what results is a short, yet steamy, manhwa.