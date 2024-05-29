Image via Viz Media
When does ‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 167 get released?

Denji has the craziest of decisions to make.
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:46 am

Even with a lot of competition, Chainsaw Man has risen above the pack as one of the most exciting new manga. Quickly adapted into an anime, fans have connected with Denji’s need for human companionship.

Left to his own devices at a young age, Denji’s only connection is with his devil dog, Pochita, who helps him in his bid to pay off his father’s debts to the Yakuza. No child should have this responsibility on their shoulders and without any authority figure or formal education, poor Denji has none of his emotional or physical needs met. This disparity results in a high hormone level, and the teenager’s constant desire for female attention. But who can blame him? Anyone can relate to feeling lonely, especially when your only friend in the world sacrifices himself so you can become a chainsaw devil hybrid.

With his newfound powers, Denji joins the effort to rid Tokyo of dangerous devils, and fruitlessly attempts to get laid. Though there is only one season of the anime available to stream, the series continues in manga form as readers wait as desperately as Denji for new chapters to be released

Release date of Chainsaw Man chapter 167

The last we left Denji in chapter 166, he was at the center of quite the predicament. Believing that his unfulfilled sexual desires are holding him back, he and his cohorts take Katana Man up on his offer to go to a brothel. Asa is disgusted by the idea, wanting to remove Pochita from Denji’s heart so he can live normally. But after all that the boy has been through, it seems there is no going back. 

When they finally arrive at Katana Man’s brothel, however, it has been burnt to the ground. Denji’s physical needs are once again thwarted, causing him to break down in despair. The final moments of the chapter are left on a cliffhanger as Yoru takes over Asa’s body. She offers to solve everyone’s problems by chopping off the appendage that seems to rule Denji’s mind at every moment. Readers will get the opportunity to find out Denji’s answer when chapter 167 drops in most places on June 3. The release dates and times for various zones around the world are as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT
  • Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at 4 p.m. BST
  • Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at 5 p.m. CEST
  • Tuesday, June 3, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. IST
  • Wednesday, June 4, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST
  • Wednesday, June 4, 2024, at 12:30 a.m. ACT

Fans can read the new chapter on the Shonen Jump website.

