Where to read ‘My first love is a Siren’ manhwa confirmed

Summertime, and the livin’s easy. Or so Lana Del Rey says — and we’re inclined to agree. With summer here, we have more time to read BL, and nothing scratches that itch quite like a good, short manhwa to channel all the summer vibes. That’s where My First Love is a Siren enters the picture.

This story, written by Hwileul, is about mermaids — but don’t expect an H2O kind of story. It’s more like mixing an incubus with a mermaid — but also not really. If you haven’t yet read the story, it’s about a sushi place owner who falls in love with a mermaid. Only, the mermaid — or rather, merman — needs human saliva to grow his legs in place of his tail. If it sounds weird, that’s because it is, but hey, we’ve all read a weird story here and there while getting into BL.

If this sparked your interest, you’ll probably have a hard time finding this manhwa in English, but we’re here to help you in any way we can. So allow us to tell you exactly how to read My First Love is a Siren.

Where to read My First Love is a Siren?

via Lezhin KR

You can actually read My First Love is a Siren on Lezhin or Bomtoon — but only in Korean. If you’re hoping to read it in English though, you’re out of luck because the story hasn’t been licensed by any American or English translation team. Not even the U.S. version of Lezhin has picked up this story, but we can hope for that to change in time for a few reasons.

For starters, the story is relatively short, ending at 11 chapters with a few extra chapters for context and some spice. With a story this short, Lezhin would surely easily translate all chapters if they were to purchase the English license for My First Love is a Siren. Secondly, it is currently one of the most popular BLs on the Korean website. Tick tock, Lezhin.

In the meantime, however, you can use Google Lens to translate from Korean to English. While it may not be a perfect solution, it is the only way to legally read stories that haven’t yet received an official translation. Keep in mind that plenty of unofficial and illegal fan translations are flooding Google searches, so be wary of any website that claims to have the story fully in English — they are, 100 percent, stealing the story and not supporting the author. Remember, copyright infringement isn’t fun.

